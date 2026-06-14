Kate's cheeky comments to Prince George about William at Trooping the Colour revealed by lip reader

A lip reader reveals Princess Catherine's playful remarks to Prince George about Prince William's handsome appearance in military uniform during the Trooping the Colour parade, as William rode on horseback and Kate wore a tribute to Diana.

A lip reader has disclosed the playful remarks made by the Princess of Wales to her eldest son, Prince George , during the Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday.

As the royal family rode in a horse-drawn carriage along the Mall, Catherine, 44, was seen commenting on her husband Prince William's appearance in his military regalia. Professional lipreader Nicola Hickling interpreted the future Queen's words, noting that she said to George, 'He looks so handsome riding in his uniform,' followed by, 'I think it's gorgeous, George.

' George, seated opposite his mother, appeared to react to her compliments, prompting Catherine to joke, 'I'm having fun with you, he looks sharp. ' The lighthearted exchange drew laughter from the young royals as the carriage proceeded along the ceremonial route.

Meanwhile, Prince William, 43, who serves as Colonel of the Welsh Guards, rode on horseback ahead of Princess Anne and Prince Edward. He wore the Full Ceremonial Guard Order of the Welsh Guards uniform, complete with a black bearskin hat and military medals including the Gold Jubilee, Diamond Jubilee, Platinum Jubilee, and Coronation Medal. His striking appearance garnered enthusiastic reactions from fans on social media, with one user posting on X, 'Prince William on a horse and in uniform.

Is it hot in here or is it just me.

' Comments such as 'he is rather fine' and 'Princess of Wales is one lucky woman' followed. Catherine, for her part, paid homage to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, by wearing a blue and white Catherine Walker coat dress in the Lafayette style, reminiscent of a design Diana wore in 1987 for Prince William's first Easter service. The coat dress is described as impeccably tailored with structured shoulders and a midi-length skirt.

Trooping the Colour is a significant annual event marking the monarch's official birthday, involving over 1,000 guardsmen from regiments such as the Grenadier, Scots, Irish, and Coldstream Guards. This year, the King's Colour of the Grenadier Guards was trooped, presented by King Charles III earlier in the week. Approximately 8,000 family members of guards and officers filled the stands at Horse Guards Parade.

King Charles inspected the troops from a carriage and stood to salute as the colours were marched past. The event blends historical military tradition with modern pageantry, serving as a celebration of the sovereign and a showcase of the royal family's unity.

Catherine's choice to wear a Catherine Walker design, a favorite of Diana, underscores the continuity of style and legacy within the royal family, while William's role as Colonel of the Welsh Guards highlights his growing responsibilities within the monarchy. The playful interaction between Catherine and George offered a glimpse into the family's private dynamics, endearing them further to the public





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