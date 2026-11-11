Kate Reveals the 1 Major Hospital Warning That Significantly Impacted Her Cancer Journey: ‘I Was Told…’

Did she listen to the advice?

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‘Hurt’ Meghan Reportedly ‘Disgusted’ Amid Report FBI Is Questioning Her Over What She ‘Knew’ About Criminal Activity—Here’s if She’s ‘Willing’ to ‘Cooperate’has been in remission from cancer for over a year, but the Princess of Wales has still not shared much about what it was like receiving the diagnosis or how she dealt with it. She stepped away from the public eye while battling the illness and kept most of her struggles private.

Since then, though, Kate has made some comments about the experience—but now we’re getting an even closer, first-hand account of what exactly recovery was like.published on November 10, Kate talked about her “recovery from illness” and revealed that nature helped her navigate the complicated time.

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“It really has been my sanctuary and a place I’ve instinctively wanted to go,” she said. William & Kate ‘Desperately’ Want Andrew Banned From What Could Be Charles’ ‘Last Christmas’ as the King Is Put in an ‘Impossible Situation’ Harry Reportedly ‘Begging’ Kate with 1 Request as Sources Claim the ‘Really Upset’ Princess Is Still ‘Consumed With Fury’ Kate added, “I was told in hospital that my recovery would not be linear.

There will be good days and bad days, that it will take time. This is the same in Nature. ” “Serious illness creates a lot of physical challenges, but there is also a deeper part to all of us,” she continued.

“Nature has allowed me to find a deeper connection to my mind, body and spirit. I think that’s because nature offers something unique. It doesn’t ask anything of us. It doesn’t judge us or expect us to perform.

” Kate was treated for an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024, and underwent chemotherapy before announcing in January 2025 that she was in remission.and staff members of the NHS.

“You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment,” she said at the time. “Treatment’s done, then it’s like, ‘I can crack on, get back to normal,’ but actually, the phase afterwards is really, really difficult. ” “You’re not necessarily under the clinical team any longer, but you’re not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to,” Kate explained.

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“You have to find your new normal and that takes time…and it’s a roller coaster, it’s not smooth, like you expect it to be. But the reality is you go through hard times. ” Related: ‘Lonely’ Harry Reportedly Feeling ‘Isolated’ in Meghan Marriage as Sources Reveal Whether There’s an ‘End in Sight’ In April 2026, royal sources reiterated Kate’s “deeply personal connection” to nature.

“Catherine has leaned fully into spiritual wellness—some might even say she’s gone full white witch in the way she talks about energy, nature, and healing,” one insider told “After what she’s been through, she’s drawn to rituals of calm, reflection, and connection with the natural world. It’s less about labels and more about survival and peace.

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