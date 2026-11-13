Kate Reveals How David Walliams Recruited Teen for BGT 2017

Kate opens up about being approached by David Walliams in 2017. She details the unsettling nature of the interaction and the warning from a security guard.

Kate, now twenty-five years old, has disclosed the precise details of her 2017 encounter with David Walliams, the former Britain's Got Talent judge who faces serious legal allegations. The incident involved the comedian, who was forty-eight at the time, directly contacting a sixteen-year-old schoolgirl via Instagram to provide free tickets for a live recording. This revelation emerges nine years after the event took place, following a joint investigation by The Guardian and ITN into Walliams's conduct regarding young minors.

The Initial Instagram Contact

David Walliams first initiated contact with Kate in April 2017 by following her personal account and liking numerous photos without prior interaction. Kate, then in year eleven, recalled seeing the notification from the celebrity while she was at school and initially felt excited to be noticed by such a prominent figure. However, she noted that it seemed odd that Walliams followed her out of the blue and had also followed many other young women on the platform. The comedian had recently separated from his wife Lara Stone in March 2015 and was at the peak of his public popularity despite previous complaints in 2016 from HarperCollins staff describing him as a creep.

Also read David Walliams Unmasked: BBC Removes Little Britain as Comedian Faces Sexual Assault Claims and Mansion Sale

The Ticket Offer and Seating Arrangement

In May 2017, Kate asked Walliams for tickets to Britain's Got Talent, and he instructed his personal assistant to send two seats for Kate's mother's birthday. The pair attended the live recording at Fountain Studios in Wembley, north-west London, where they were seated in a section filled with Walliams's guests, many of whom were young women. Before filming began, a producer moved Kate and her mother to different seats in the front row to get them on camera, leaving Kate's original allocated seat empty. David Walliams, seated alongside Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, and Alesha Dixon, appeared confused and kept searching for Kate's empty seat during the broadcast.

Dressing Room Invitation and Security Warning

After the recording concluded, David Walliams invited Kate and her mother to meet him in his dressing room. The interaction took a concerning turn when Kate's mother was approached by a security guard working for the show. The guard firmly advised the mother not to attend the comedian's afterparty, shaking his head to indicate she should decline. This warning suggests that show staff were aware of Walliams's reputation for targeting teenage girls and were actively trying to prevent further unsupervised access to minors behind the scenes.

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Legal Injunction and Ongoing Investigation

The public disclosure of these events follows a High Court battle regarding the publication of allegations made by The Guardian and ITN. David Walliams attempted to block the report by seeking an injunction, claiming that being named would lead him to take his own life. The High Court denied this request on Tuesday, allowing the investigation into claims that Walliams preyed on young teenagers and sexually assaulted a fifteen-year-old girl to proceed. Walliams denies any wrongdoing, but the court's decision paves the way for detailed reporting on his past behavior.

Reflections and Broader Impact

Kate stated that she now realizes how creepy the full situation was, acknowledging that her age and student status were evident on her social media profiles at the time. She spoke to the Daily Mail to share her experience, noting that other girls in the audience were bragging about being there specifically to see David Walliams. The case highlights the vulnerability of young fans when interacting with powerful media figures and the potential for grooming behaviors to occur within the entertainment industry's professional spaces.