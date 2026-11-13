Kate Reveals David Walliams Instagram Contact Prior to Allegations

Kate, now 25, details her 2017 interaction with David Walliams for BGT tickets. She speaks out following serious sexual assault allegations against the comedian which he denies.

Kate, now 25 years old, has shared her disturbing experience of being contacted by comedian David Walliams nine years ago, highlighting the red flags present before serious accusations emerged. She was a 16-year-old school student in 2017 when Walliams, then 48, approached her on Instagram and arranged seats for Britain's Got Talent. This revelation comes after The Guardian and ITN published allegations that Walliams preyed on young teenagers and sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl.

Initial Contact And Invitation Details

The interaction began in April 2017 when Walliams followed Kate on social media without her prior knowledge or consent. He liked numerous photos of the teenager, including school selfies and images with friends, despite not being followed by her or having previously interacted with her page. Kate noted at the time that it seemed off that a high-profile celebrity she had never met would randomly engage with her content.

Also read David Walliams Allegations: Whistleblower Lucy Beaumont Reveals Industry Safeguarding Failures

In May 2017, Kate asked Walliams for tickets to the talent show, which are typically difficult to secure due to high demand. Walliams instructed his personal assistant to send two tickets to Kate and her mother for a live recording at Fountain Studios in Wembley, north-west London, coinciding with her mother's birthday. The tickets placed them in a section filled with other young women, many of whom appeared focused on seeing Walliams rather than the performance itself.

Backstage Access And Security Concerns

Before filming began, a producer moved Kate and her mother from their allocated seats to the front row to ensure they appeared on camera, leaving their original seats empty. Kate observed that Walliams repeatedly looked for her during the broadcast, appearing confused by the empty seat assigned to her. After the recording, the comedian invited the pair to meet him backstage, an opportunity that initially excited the teenager despite her earlier qualms about the contact.

Advertisement

However, the situation took a concerning turn when Kate's mother was explicitly advised by a show security guard not to attend the afterparty. The guard firmly shook his head and told her to stay away when she mentioned plans to join the event. Kate later realized how creepy the entire sequence of events was, noting that Walliams followed many young women on the platform at the time.

Legal Actions And Investigation Context

The revelations from Kate come amid a broader investigation into Walliams's conduct by The Guardian and ITN. The comedian denies any wrongdoing regarding the allegations of inappropriate relationships with young girls and sexual assault. He previously attempted to block the publication of these claims by seeking a High Court injunction, arguing that being named would lead him to take his own life. This legal motion was denied on Tuesday.

BGT producers launched an internal probe into Walliams's behavior after being informed that he had been taking teenage girls into his dressing room. These concerns resurfaced despite Walliams being at the height of his career in 2017, a period in which he received an OBE for services to the arts and won the National Television Award for Best TV Judge four times.

Broader Allegations And Professional Impact

The current crisis follows previous misconduct allegations against Walliams in 2016, including claims from a HarperCollins staff member who described him as a creep for seeking contact details of female employees. At the time of Kate's 2017 experience, Walliams was single following his separation from wife Lara Stone in March 2015. His public image remained strong in the entertainment industry until the recent investigative reporting by major news outlets exposed the pattern of behavior reported by multiple individuals.