Kate Moss Seizes the Spotlight With a Rose

Model Kate Moss made a serene appearance at Chelsea Flower Show to unveil a rose named after her that debuted alongside another rose to celebrate The One Show's 20th anniversary.

The wild party-loving lifestyle appeared to be a thing of the past as Kate Moss made a comparatively serene appearance at Chelsea Flower Show on Monday.

The British supermodel was in attendance at Royal Hospital Chelsea as organizers for the annual Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) event gave a select group of celebrities an early preview, 24-hours ahead of its official launch. And she had a special reason to visit the west London venue, where renowned floral nursery Peter Beales Roses will launch a number of special roses across the coming week - including one dedicated to Kate, 52.

The white and lemon flower, named after the catwalk legend, will debut at this year's Chelsea Flower Show alongside a second rose, cultivated to celebrate the 20th anniversary of The One Show. Norfolk-based Peter Beales' describes the ‘Kate Moss’ as a 'study in modern elegance' that 'speaks directly to the sensibilities of today’s cultural landscape. It is a rose for those who appreciate understatement over excess; refinement over spectacle.

' Kate, who has already posed for a home photoshoot with the new rose, was on hand for demure set of pictures as this year's event prepares to get underway. Peter Beales naming a rose after me feels beautifully strange – knowing I could bloom quietly in someone's garden somewhere, she said, shortly after news of her flower was announced





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