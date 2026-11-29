Kate Moss faces alleged rifts with old friends like Kelly Osbourne as she embraces a solitary, sybaritic lifestyle post-modeling career despite £60 million fortune.

Kate Moss remains a towering figure in the fashion world, maintaining her status as a perennial fixture on Vogue magazine's Best Dressed List. The supermodel continues to command high-profile advertising contracts, including a lucrative Saint Laurent campaign featuring pop star Charli XCX and actress Zoe Kravitz, alongside a separate deal for Hunter wellies. As she approaches her 53rd birthday in January, Moss demonstrates that her influence transcends generations, with designers routinely inviting her to the front row of fashion weeks in London, New York, and Paris, often covering her accommodation costs.

Moss Lifestyle And Financial Freedom

Having accumulated a personal fortune estimated at approximately £60 million, Moss no longer requires financial compensation for her brand association. Her modeling peak belongs to the past, as she rarely walks in shows and selectively engages in advertising work. Friends describe her current existence as pleasantly sybaritic, characterized by extended sunny holidays and cocktail gatherings in upscale hotels. She also prioritizes personal wellness, taking an annual weeklong juicing fast spa break in Turkey to re-energize after a period of sobriety.

Also read Kelly Osbourne Relapses After Ozzy Osbourne Death

Fashion Icon Status And Global Presence

Moss recently marked a significant milestone by attending the Met Gala ball in New York in May, her first appearance at the event in three years. The invitation was personally bestowed by Anna Wintour, the boss of Vogue and widely regarded as the most powerful woman in the fashion industry. This honor underscores Moss's enduring relevance in high culture, even as she has stepped back from the daily rigors of the runway. Her daughter Lila, now 24 and established in New York with her boyfriend, remains close to her mother, with the two maintaining daily contact via FaceTime.

Rifts With Old Party Circle Friends

Despite her continued celebrity status, Moss has experienced notable friction with her long-standing social circle, once known as the party crowd of the Cool Britannia era. Sources recently alleged that a 20-year friendship with Kelly Osbourne fractured following a birthday party in a hotel last month, which was described as not family-friendly. The tension reportedly left the two women not speaking for weeks, signaling a broader shift in Moss's social dynamics as she distances herself from the group that sustained her during the height of her fame.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kelly Osbourne Denies Relationship Breakdown

Kelly Osbourne strongly rejected the narrative of a permanent rift, stating that the bond she shares with Kate Moss is unbreakable. In an interview with The Mail on Sunday, Osbourne emphasized that Moss accepts her without judgment or condition, standing by her through difficult chapters over the past 18 months. Osbourne described Moss as her son's fairy godmother and one of the most magical women she knows, accusing the media of misrepresenting Moss as a caricature rather than the loyal friend she actually is.

Social Circle Changes And Sobriety Factors

The evolution of Moss's social life appears closely tied to the changing lifestyles of her former peers, many of whom have prioritized sobriety and wellness. DJ Fat Tony, formerly an extremely close confidant, has remained sober for nearly 20 years following severe drug and alcohol addictions that nearly killed him, leading him to avoid environments with excessive partying. Similarly, Meg Mathews has lived in Cornwall since 2017, focusing on animal cruelty campaigns after achieving sobriety, while Sadie Frost rarely drinks alcohol and avoids frequent public appearances. These changes have left Moss with a smaller, quieter social circle, often observed enjoying solitary moments, such as a recent solo lunch in north London.