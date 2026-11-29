Kelly Osbourne denies reports of a falling out with Kate Moss. The model enjoys a £60m fortune and sybaritic lifestyle despite changing social circles.

Kate Moss continues to dominate the high-fashion landscape as a permanent fixture on Vogue magazine's Best Dressed List. The supermodel recently participated in lucrative advertising campaigns for Saint Laurent alongside pop star Charli XCX and actress Zoe Kravitz. She also signed a separate campaign deal for Hunter wellies. Moss is approaching her fifty-third birthday in January with a career status that suggests she will remain relevant regardless of her age.

Moss Financial Success And New Lifestyle

Moss has accumulated a personal fortune of approximately sixty million pounds during her decades-long career. This substantial wealth means she does not require traditional advertising revenue to sustain her income. She seldom participates in runway shows and only occasionally accepts new advertising contracts. The model now prefers a pleasantly sybaritic lifestyle that includes long sunny holidays and cocktails with friends at upscale hotels.

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Her twenty-four-year-old daughter Lila is established in New York with her boyfriend. Kate Moss maintains a close relationship with her daughter and they FaceTime daily. Being an empty nester has freed Moss to pursue her own interests and travel plans. She also takes an annual weeklong juicing fast spa break in Turkey to re-energize her health.

Osbourne Clarifies Media Reports

Kelly Osbourne strongly denied a reported rift with Moss after sources claimed the two fell out over behavior at a birthday party. Osbourne stated to The Mail on Sunday that the bond she shares with Moss is unbreakable. She described Moss as one of the very few people who accepts her without judgment or condition.

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Osbourne emphasized that Moss stood beside her through difficult chapters of her life over the past eighteen months. She rejected media portrayals of Moss as a caricature and highlighted the model's magical presence in their shared history. Osbourne added that Moss serves as her son's fairy godmother and is an irreplaceable part of their family.

Moss Social Circle Changes

Despite the denial, Moss's daily social circle has shifted significantly from her Cool Britannia era. Sources indicate that many of her old party friends have stepped back due to their own sobriety journeys. DJ Fat Tony has been sober for almost twenty years and avoids environments where heavy partying occurs. Meg Mathews, who has been sober since twenty-seventeen, now focuses on animal cruelty campaigns in Cornwall.

Actress Sadie Frost also abstains from alcohol for long periods and rarely attends public events. These changes explain why Moss was recently seen enjoying a solo lunch at a Greek restaurant in north London. She now frequents gatherings at her homes in London and the Cotswolds with a more selective group of companions. Vogue boss Anna Wintour continues to invite Moss to exclusive events like the Met Gala in New York.