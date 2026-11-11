Kate Moss and Olivia Wilde Enjoy Night Out in London as Supermodel Embraces Natural Beauty

Iconic supermodel Kate Moss was photographed going makeup‑free during a night out with actress Olivia Wilde in London. The event highlights Moss's lasting glamour and natural beauty while her personal life, especially the strained relationship with half‑sister Lottie Brope, remains in the public eye.

Kate Moss and Olivia Wilde enjoyed a relaxed evening together in London on Tuesday, showcasing their effortless style at a film screening.

The 52-year-old supermodel opted for a completely makeup-free look, highlighting her natural beauty during the outing.

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Moss attended the event at the Ham Yard Hotel before leaving the venue with Wilde to continue their night out.

She wore a sleek all-black ensemble featuring a faux fur jacket, tailored trousers, and boots.

A striking printed scarf added a splash of color to the sophisticated outfit.

Her long blonde hair was worn loose with a section pinned back to reveal a smooth complexion.

Olivia Wilde matched the casual aesthetic with a grey tweed jacket over a light top.

The 42-year-old actress paired the look with white jeans and classic brown Converse sneakers.

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Wilde also appeared without makeup, wearing her hair down topped with a baseball cap.

Both women looked comfortable and confident in their simple yet chic attire.

This public appearance comes amid ongoing discussions about Moss's personal life.

Her half-sister Lottie Brope recently shared details about their strained relationship.

Lottie described having next to no relationship with her famous sister.

She expressed feelings of bitterness over being ignored by Moss for years.

The sisters grew up in different times after their father remarried.

Despite the distance, they were seen together at their father Peter's birthday lunch.

Nick Moss shared photographs from the family gathering on social media.

The images suggested a brief moment of unity in a complex family dynamic.

Lottie previously acted as bridesmaid at Kate's wedding and lived with her during the pandemic.

Tensions rose due to differing lifestyles and expectations within the family.

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Moss has maintained her status as a fashion icon despite these private challenges.

Her choice to embrace a natural look underscores her timeless appeal.

The evening serves as a testament to her continued relevance in pop culture.

Moss balances her professional obligations with her personal relationships.

Her authenticity resonates with audiences worldwide who admire her style.

The outing highlights how she navigates public scrutiny with grace.

Wilde's presence adds to the star-studded nature of the London event.

Their friendship demonstrates mutual support among high-profile figures.

The night concluded with the pair heading to their next destination.

Fans appreciated seeing the celebrities enjoy a low-key evening together.

Moss's enduring confidence remains a defining feature of her public image.

The event reinforces her position as a leading figure in the fashion industry.