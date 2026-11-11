Kate Moss and Olivia Wilde Spot the Town After London Screening

Supermodel Kate Moss turns makeup‑free for a low‑key London night with actor Olivia Wilde, then heads to another venue, while the same evening her sister Lottie reveals family tensions.

Kate Moss, 52, stunned London nightlife on Tuesday by attending a film screening at the Ham Yard Hotel and then heading to another spot with actress Olivia Wilde, 42. The supermodel arrived makeup‑free, letting her natural complexion shine while she kept her blonde hair loose, pinned back at one side, and layered a printed scarf over an all‑black ensemble that included a faux fur jacket and tailored trousers. Wilde, equally bare‑faced, paired a grey tweed jacket with a grey top, white jeans and brown Converse for a relaxed look.

How the Night Unfolded

The evening began with a screening of an independent film slated to premiere in London. Moss and Wilde were spotted exiting the venue in a stylish black bow tie-a subtle nod to a classic Hollywood aesthetic-before moving on to their next location. The duo's coordination was evident in their choice of color palettes and minimalistic makeup, highlighting their preference for understated elegance.

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Family Ties Take a Back Seat

Despite the glamorous outing, this event juxtaposes recent revelations from Moss's younger half‑sister, Lottie Moss. The 28‑year‑old, an influencer on social media, publicly disclosed that she and her sister have "next to no relationship." She attributed the distance to a 24‑year age gap, shared parents, and a divergent upbringing. Lottie noted that their father, Peter Moss, remarried after his first divorce in 1987 and that she was born in 1998 when Kate was 24. She further described the lack of communication as frustrating, saying, "I didn't hear back from her whenever I texted or called."

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Implications for Public Image

The contrasting displays-Moss's calm confidence on the London social circuit and Lottie's candid commentary on sibling estrangement-underscore how public personas can vary dramatically. While Kate's appearance was brimming with understated luxury, she and her sister have been seen together only on rare occasions, such as a father's birthday lunch at a pub last month. Those moments, shared via social media, hint at an attempt to maintain surface-level family ties but do not mend the underlying rift. The broader takeaway is that even high‑profile figures can experience privately fraught family dynamics, which may influence how they present themselves to the public.