Kate Moss and Kelly Osbourne have stopped speaking after a dispute at Kelly's October birthday party, ending a friendship spanning more than two decades.

Kate Moss and Kelly Osbourne have ceased communication, ending a close friendship that had lasted for over 20 years. The two celebrities were not on speaking terms as of late October, following a significant dispute at Kelly Osbourne's 42nd birthday celebration. The event was held at a hotel and was intended to be a private family gathering, with Kelly's son, Sid, taking center stage during the festivities.

Conflict Originates at Birthday Celebration

The breakdown in relations occurred during the party celebrating Kelly's 42nd birthday, which coincided with Sid's fourth birthday, just ten days prior. Sources indicate that Kate Moss did not behave in a way considered appropriate for a family-friendly event. This behavior reportedly led Kelly Osbourne to state clearly that she did not wish to see Kate Moss again, marking a definitive end to their social interactions.

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Previous Health Concerns and Weight Dispute

This current estrangement follows a prior conflict that occurred a few months earlier, centered on Kelly Osbourne's physical health. Kate Moss had expressed deep concern over the amount of weight Kelly had lost. Kelly had been devastated by the death of her father, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, in July of the previous year. Following his passing, Kelly admitted she was unable to eat, a struggle she later clarified was not an eating disorder but a result of being unable to care for herself during grief.

Diverging Lifestyles and Social Circles

A friend stated that while the two women resolved their earlier dispute over weight concerns, the recent conflict at the party was different and unlikely to be reconciled. Kelly Osbourne indicated she could not have Kate Moss around her at this time because they are on different pages. Kelly is now focused on her son Sid, while Kate Moss continues to party heavily. Reports suggest Kate has also fallen out with other friends, including DJ Fat Tony and Meg Mathews, after abandoning her wellness business and health kick a couple of years ago.

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Sid Wilson and Family Focus Moving Forward

Kelly Osbourne continues to prioritize her role as a mother to Sid, the son of former Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson. On October 27, Kelly shared an Instagram post showing Sid giving her an emotional support bat and a bat keyring, referencing the infamous incident where Ozzy Osbourne bit the head off a live bat in 1982. Kelly described her son as the best thing that had ever happened to her, highlighting her shift in focus toward her family and away from her past social circle.

Ozzy Osbourne's Legacy and Recent Grief

The emotional toll on Kelly Osbourne remains evident as she navigates life after her father's death. Ozzy Osbourne suffered a heart attack at his home in Buckinghamshire, dying 17 days after performing at his farewell concert. Kelly's public appearance at the Brit Awards in February had previously raised concerns about her health, as she did not realize the extent of her weight loss until seeing photographs afterward. This ongoing grief appears to be a key factor in her current lifestyle choices and her decision to distance herself from parties and former associates.