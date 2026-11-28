The Princess of Wales gets emotional thanks to a sweet gesture from George, Charlotte and Louis in “Heal,” which premieres in the U.S. on NBC Nov. 30.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, is opening up about her struggles during cancer treatment and what kept her motivated like never before in a newThe former Kate Middleton, 44, revealed how her children played a crucial role in her recovery.

She and her husband, Prince William, shareReflecting on her treatments and recovery, Kate described moments of “darkness” and facing her “own mortality. ” The royal said she credits her children for motivating her to keep going and get better. The Princess of Wales has never publicly disclosed which type of cancer she had.

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The hike, which is one of the toughest endurance challenges in the United Kingdom, involves climbing three of the tallest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales in 24 hours.