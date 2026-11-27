The Princess of Wales said in a statement that she was “delighted” about her new patronage and that she is looking forward to “supporting the remarkable people.”

The Princess of Wales has been named patron of The Christie, a Manchester-based centre, and the Christie Charity as she “I am delighted to become Patron and look forward to supporting the remarkable people who make such a difference to the lives of patients and their families every day – C,” the British royalIt comes after The Princess of Wales toured the center, which treats over 60,000 patients annually with specialized clinical and holistic care, back in June.

The announcement comes after the mother of three visited The Christie’s Withington site back in June.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“During my visit to The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, I saw first-hand how exceptional care extends beyond treatment alone,” she recalled in her statement. “When people face serious illness, it is often the compassion, relationships, and support that surround them which help sustain hope and resilience through the most challenging times. ” Middleton continued, “The Christie’s commitment to caring for the whole person, alongside its world-leading clinical expertise, makes it an extraordinary place.