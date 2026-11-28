The Princess of Wales describes the “darkness” of being in the hospital for cancer treatment in her new documentary, “Heal.”

Kate Middleton describes being in the hospital for cancer treatment as “a really dark time” in her secretly filmed documentary, “Heal. ” “When you’re on your hospital bed and… it is so clinical around you,” the Princess of Wales, 44, says in a voiceover in the documentary, which will be released Monday.

“You haven’t got fresh air, no greenery around you, it’s very stark and alien and stripped back. The darkness was a really scary, disorientating experience. ”while taking on the National Three Peaks Challenge, says she was “sort of in and out of consciousness” during her grueling hospital stay.

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“They weren’t talking to me, they weren’t trying to fix anything, they were just there,” she says of the person. “And the presence of someone that stood by me in that time, I’ll forever be grateful for. ”Kate adds that the individual’s support “really made me realize the importance of simply being alongside somebody through their darkest times. ” “So often you think you need to fix something or say something or do something.