Like Queen Elizabeth II, who washed dishes at Balmoral, Kate Middleton uses chores, baking and gardening to keep her royal children grounded in normalcy.

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Being born into royalty doesn't mean getting a free pass at home. Kate Middleton is reportedly determined to make sure Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis don't grow up expecting everything to be done for them. And the future queen consort has a surprisingly ordinary way of keeping her three children grounded.

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The Prince and Princess of Wales are seen with their three children on April 5, 2026, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England.told Fox News Digital, citing his own sources.

"She wants to impart her ingrained sense of normalcy to the children by having them do all their own chores. There is a schedule that she draws up and posts in the kitchen, dividing up daily tasks among the kids.

" "They make their own beds every morning, prepare their own breakfasts and clean up after themselves," said Andersen. "It’s a good thing that Prince George was accustomed to making his own bed at home, because that’s one of the chores he’s expected to do at Eton College. It’s a valuable lesson for any child growing up under such abnormal circumstances.

" Fox News Digital reached out to Kensington Palace for comment. A palace spokesperson previously told Fox News Digital that the palace does not comment on books.

"I love washing up. I really do," the princess said during a visit to a community transport organization in West Sussex. Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 5, 2025, in London, England. When asked whether William lends a helping hand, Kate replied,"He does the drying.

We are a good double act. And we get the children involved,"Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales laughs as she talks with Lynda Jones at a weekly lunch club at Pulborough Village Hall in Pulborough, southern England, on Sept. 30, 2026. West Sussex Minibus, a volunteer-led community transport group and member of the Community Transport Association, transported attendees to the event. ," he explained.

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"They bonded over simple domestic chores like making beds, taking turns doing the laundry, whipping up simple pasta dishes and shopping at the local supermarket. It's really part of their DNA as a couple — a bit of normalcy in an otherwise very high-pressured, anything but normal life.

" New graduate Kate Middleton wears a traditional gown to the graduation ceremony at St. Andrews University to collect her degree on June 23, 2005, in England. William was no stranger to getting his hands dirty before meeting his future wife. During his gap year in Chile, the prince took part in charity work that involved chopping wood, making beds, washing dishes and doing laundry, Andersen said.

The experience may have helped prepare him for the everyday household responsibilities he would later share with Kate. Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, smile as they attend The Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre on Nov. 17, 2026, in Mumbai, India.

"I think it would surprise people to see how ordinary things are at home," the insider told the outlet. "The children help with laying the table, clearing their plates when they’re finished eating and helping with tidying up. There is no preferential treatment.

"Prince Louis of Wales pulls on Prince William, Prince of Wales' uniform aiguillettes as they attend a military procession down The Mall to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 5, 2025, in London, England. The source also said the couple rely on daytime staff to"manage their busy working schedules" and help during"after school" time.cooks regularly and is known to bake birthday cakes, pizza dough and other family meals," said Fordwich.

"She also gardens. She declared, while at a Welsh denim factory last year, that she 'loves making things,' referring to knitting and sewing.

" Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Theresa Connor, owner of The Welsh Cake Shop, watch as Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, places rolled and cut Welsh cakes onto a tray for baking during a visit to Pontypridd Market in south Wales on Feb. 26, 2025. William and Kate want their children to grow up with a sense of normalcy.

Royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital that the couple's down-to-earth approach reflects the kind of royal family they believe the British public wants to see.

"The reality these days is that William and Kate are a modern family," he said. "And the children do chores at the same time. William makes sure that they understand exactly what life is like in modern-day Britain. So, the children will do things like gardening.

They'll do things like baking cakes. They'll do things like other household chores as well, keeping the house clean and tidy. Prince George, who is now at Eton, has learned that domesticity is necessary.

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" Kate Middleton and Prince William walk with their 13-year-old son, Prince George, as he arrives for his first day at Eton College on Sept. 8, 2026. Princess Catherine Queen Elizabeth II watch part of a children's sports event while visiting Vernon Park during a Diamond Jubilee visit to Nottingham on June 13, 2012, in Nottingham, England.

The late Queen Elizabeth II was also known to roll up her sleeves and wash dishes at Balmoral, her beloved Scottish retreat, according to royal experts who previously spoke with Fox News Digital. Dickie Arbiter, a former Buckingham Palace press secretary who worked for Queen Elizabeth II and the then-Prince Charles, recently published a book,"After I joined Buckingham Palace, I was invited up to Balmoral," Arbiter recalled.

"We went for a picnic. It had been raining. The picnic was in a log cabin and she got everything ready. I was left outside with Prince Philip.

And the lunch was really four people: the queen, Prince Philip, the lady-in-waiting and myself.

""At the end of it, we had to clear up," said Arbiter. "At least I had to clear up, being the newbie. She didn't tell me to, but I took it upon myself, and I started washing up. And I heard these footsteps behind me, thinking it was the lady-in-waiting coming in to give me a hand.

" Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's"strength and stay," died in 2021 at age 99. The queen passed away in 2022 at age 96.

"I said casually over my shoulder, 'OK, I'll wash. You dry.

' And this very familiar voice said, 'No. I'll wash. You dry.

' It was the queen. And she plunged her hands into soap suds, did the washing up and I did the drying up. That's the sort of person when she was off-duty. Different person when she was on-duty.

""It reminded her that, in addition to being the monarch, she was a wife, mother and grandmother," said Andersen. "The same applies to William and Kate. These are the tasks that keep them grounded.

" Fordwich said the couple's approach to parenting reflects more than a desire to keep their children grounded. It also offers a glimpse into the kind of monarchy William and Kate hope to represent. Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Catherine, Prince George, and Prince Louis wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour in London on June 13, 2026.

"This is in lockstep with so many members of the public and bodes well for the future of the monarchy remaining connected to everyday life rather than fully insulated from it," she said.