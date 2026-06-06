The Princess of Wales attended Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's wedding in a Roland Mouret boucle-knit dress.

, 44, was the picture of elegance in a boucle-knit Roland Mouret coat dress as she stepped out the car at All Saints Church in Kemble, Cirencester, joining guests including the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and The Princess finished her look with a structural boater hat and a woven clutch bag, creating a chic ensemble perfect for a British summer wedding.

The finishing touch? A pair of Kiki McDonough earrings made from two interconnecting morganite stones, a rare blush-pink gem. She was first seen wearing the set at the 2017 wedding ofled the royal arrivals at All Saints Church, in Kemble, Cirencester. Beatrice, who looked elegant in a green floral dress, sheltered beneath an umbrella as she strolled into the church alongside her dapper husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

They were followed by Eugenie, who opted for a classic navy dress and her husband, Jack Brooksbank. The couple recently announced they are expecting their third child together. Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie of York, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice of York arrive for the Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints' Church on June 06, 2026.

Among the first to take their seats were Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs, co-founder of Beulah London, a label loved by Sperling and the Princess of Wales, and her husband, Rupert Finch, who was linked to Kate Middleton in her pre-royal days. Summer dresses, hats, top hats and tails were the order of the day as the congregation entered the pretty village church, which is equidistant from Gatcombe Park—Princess Anne's Gloucestershire estate where Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall grew up—and the Sperling family home in South Cerney.

On the eve of the wedding, Isla Phillips, Savannah Phillips, and Georgina Sperling were spotted mingling outside the church alongside Phillips's sister, Zara Tindall, suggesting all four might have been involved in a rehearsal and will have important roles to play in the ceremony. Zara Tindall will be accompanied by her husband, Mike Tindall, and likely their children, Mia, Lena and Luca. Princess Anne will be joined in the pew by her second husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

Harriet Sperling, who is understood to have split from her former husband, a fitness instructor, when Georgina was just two years old, was supported by her mother and three siblings. Her father sadly died in 2023, just a year before she started dating Phillips after the pair crossed paths at their daughters' hockey match. . Following the service, it is understood a reception will be hosted at Gatcombe.

Purchased by Queen Elizabeth II in 1976 for Princess Anne and Capt Phillips, the Grade II-listed property dates back to the Dissolution of the Monasteries, when the manors of Minchinhampton and Avening were granted to Lord Windsor, though his family would go on to sell the land to Philip Sheppard in 1656. Once home to the annual Festival of British Eventing , Gatcombe has played a key part in Princess Anne’s royal career. Both her children were raised on the estate.





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