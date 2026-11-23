The Princess of Wales found her own way to mark ending her cancer treatment, as seen in the trailer for her documentary “Heal.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales, never had her symbolic moment of ringing the bell to celebrate the completion of her cancer treatment, she reveals in a new documentary about her diagnosis and recovery.

,” the former Kate Middleton and her brother are seen in the middle of completing one of the United Kingdom’s toughest endurance challenges, a hiking feat “I didn’t ring the bell,” the Princess of Wales says to her brother, James Middleton, as they hike through the mountains. The feat involves summiting the three highest peaks of Scotland, England and Wales, nearly 23 miles of hiking, within 24 hours.

Also read Kate Middleton reflects on life after cancer diagnosis in a new documentary

“Often it is through pain that we realize there’s a greater beauty that lies beyond that,” Kate says in a voiceover for the trailer. “I think what this film does is allow her to tell the story in her own words,” NBC News royal contributor Emily Nash said on TODAY Nov. 23. “She has real agency over this story.

” The trailer features a joyous moment when Kate’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, 11, rushes into her mother’s arms, followed by younger brother Prince Louis, 8, after Kate completed her journey. She then shares an embrace with husband Prince William and older son Prince George, 13, in rare video footage of the family together in private.

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“Healing is a journey,” she says in a voiceover in the trailer. “Helps you reconnect with the things you once knew and how to find a sense of hope and joy alongside uncertainty. ” The seed for tackling the National Three Peaks Challenge was planted two years ago when she was in the hospital and James Middleton said they would one day achieve the feat together.in July after they completed the summits.

“Your strength, resilience, and determination, all while being the most amazing mother, wife, daughter, and sister, inspire me and so many others every single day. Keep being exactly who you are. ” “Healing, whether personal or collective, is not just about fixing what is wrong,” she wrote.

“It is about finding balance in how we live. Between effort and acceptance, between control and trust, between thinking and simply being. Because in the end, bravery isn’t just about pushing forward. It is about knowing how to stay grounded, connected and present, no matter the terrain or landscape you are walking.

” Her trek supported the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, which funds research and programs to support cancer patients during and after treatment, according to its The Princess of Wales has been in remission for nearly two years from an unspecified form of cancer. She and Prince William recently visited India for their first overseas trip since she publicly announced her diagnosis in March 2024.

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