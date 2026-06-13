Kate Middleton, Princes George and Louis Have a Matching Mother-Son Moment at Trooping the Colour 2026

Back once again for another Trooping the Colour, Catherine, Princess of Wales and her sons opted for coordinating icy blues.

, another look from Kate Middleton . Today , the Royal Family gathered at Horse Guards Parade in central London in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday.

Each year for Trooping the Colour, Catherine, Princess of Wales has turned out a look that embraces summer’s prettiest color palette and features some kind of sentimental detail. 2026 is no different: Kate opted for an icy blue Catherine Walker Lafayette coatdress with white piped lapels, a nipped in waist, and strong shoulders, paired with a wide-brimmed, sculptural bow-topped Philip Treacy hat in a similar shade. She styled the look with Cassandra Goad Cavolfiore pearl studd earrings, pointed white pumps, and an Irish Guards regimental brooch. Catherine was joined for a sunny ride in the Ascot Landau carriage to the ceremony—as is tradition—by her children, Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte.

Her sons sweetly matched her look with their own pale blue ties, while Charlotte wore a puffy-sleeved, button front white tea dress and a matching bow in her hair. Prince William took part in the military parade in full uniform. Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte arrive to the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday.

Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince Louis of Wales during Trooping The Colour on June 13, 2026 in London. The Kate Middleton style formula can be tracked diligently by her consistent appearances at the Trooping the Colour ceremony, having long made it the time toin aquamarine. Kate wore another striking blue Catherine Walker dress coat, while Princess Charlotte followed suit in a similarly colored, bow-waisted dress.

Despite the past year’s challenges for the British Royal Family, the sun is shining on Trooping the Colour 2026, and a thousands-strong crowd join in on the joyous, deeply traditional royal display. Take a Walk Through Queen Elizabeth II’s Most Rare and Revered Fashion Pieces





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