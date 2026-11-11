Kate Middleton Opens Up About Her Health Journey in a Rare New Interview

“I was told in hospital that my recovery would not be linear,” the Princess of Wales says, sharing new details about how she embraced the healing power of nature.

magazine, whose latest issue was guest-edited by her husband, Prince William, the Princess of Wales spoke to writer Robert Macfarlane about nature, mental health, healing, and more.

“I was told in hospital that my recovery would not be linear,” Catherine said in the interview, which focused on the role ofin the future queen’s life. “There will be good days and bad days, that it will take time. This is the same in nature. It shows us that periods of rest, reflection and renewal are equally as important as moments of growth.

Also read Kate Middleton shares rare insight into ‘challenging’ cancer recovery: ‘It will take time’

” Catherine has been in remission since January 2025, and has used her royal platform to speak about the ways in which time in the great outdoors has helped her recover. For her 44th birthday in January 2026, she shared a poignant final installment ofOn Wednesday, November 11, Catherine made an appearance at The Chase Community Hospital in Bordon, Hampshire, as part of her work with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

She wore what looks to be a new suit by London it-girl label, pairing it with pops of red in various shades, including a cranberry turtleneck, a burgundy Smythson bag, burgundy Gianvito Rossi heels, and a At the hospital, the princess met with doctors and health workers who use the Alarm Distress Baby Scale , a training that helps identify early signs of social withdrawal in infants in order to support them. This is the latest step that Catherine has taken with her early childhood healthcare initiative, which she launched in 2021.interview, Catherine also spoke about her interest in childhood development, including how it impacts her own parenting style as a mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Advertisement

“We are often so busy we simply forget to pause, slow down and notice the detail in life. It is something I remind myself to do with my own children; to give them freedom to explore, rather than constantly telling them what to see or what to think,” she said. Catherine, Princess of Wales, meets nine-month-old Ruby during a visit to The Chase Community Hospital on November 11, 2026 in Bordon, England.

Meghan Markle Offers a First Glimpse of Her New Family Life in the UK