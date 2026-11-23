“Cancer does change you,” she admitted in the preview, released ahead of the film’s Nov. 30 premiere on NBC.

The Princess of Wales made an emotional confession about the lasting impact of her diagnosis in the trailer for her secretly filmed documentary, “Heal,” “ Cancer does change you,” she admitted in the moving preview, released ahead of the film’s Nov. 30 premiere on NBC.

“It changes your body, it changes you physically. But there’s a much, much deeper part to what a cancer diagnosis shifts in you. ”Kate Middleton speaks about the lasting impact of her cancer diagnosis in a trailer for her secret documentary, “Heal. ”The Princess of Wales reflects on her health journey while taking on the National Three Peaks Challenge in the NBC trailer.

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The surprise documentary follows Middleton as she takes on the grueling National Three Peaks Challenge, climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours. The 44-year-old royal completed the challenge in late June to support The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, while reflecting on her own health struggles and connecting with others affected by serious illness.

“Healing is a journey,” Middleton said in the trailer. “How to reconnect with the things you once knew and how to find a sense of hope and joy alongside uncertainty. ” The footage also captures a particularly poignant exchange between the princess and her younger brother, James Middleton, who accompanied her for portions of the climb.

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“Isn’t it when you leave the Royal Marsden, you ring the bell? ” James asked, referring to the tradition of celebrating the end of cancer treatment.

“So maybe this is your ringing of the bell,” her brother suggested. Elsewhere in the trailer, the mother of three is seen sharing an emotional reunion with her family after completing the physically demanding challenge. Middleton embraces her children — Prince George, 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8 — before sharing a lengthy hug with her husband, Prince William. A trailer for the NBC documentary “Heal” previews the Princess of Wales’ private health struggles and recovery journey.

“It’s clear we’re not meant to carry life’s challenges alone,” she said. “Things can renew and grow. Often it is through pain that we realize there’s a greater beauty that lies beyond that. ”The Prince and Princess of Wales attend an Easter service with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on April 5.

The new documentary marks another rare glimpse into Middleton’s private health struggles and her journey toward recovery. The film was directed by Benji Jackson and features cinematography by Will Warr, who also worked on the princess’s emotional September 2024 video announcing the end of her chemotherapy. All funds received through the documentary’s distribution have been directed to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

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“Heal” premieres Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and will be available to stream on Peacock the following day. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space. Insults, profanity, incoherent, obscene or inflammatory language and threats of any kindUser accounts will/might be blocked if we notice:So, how can you be a power user?

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" The Princess of Wales reflects on her health journey while taking on the National Three Peaks Challenge in the NBC trailer. Kate Middleton speaks with her brother, James Middleton, during her peak-climbing challenge in a scene from the trailer. NBCThe Prince and Princess of Wales attend an Easter service with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on April 5.