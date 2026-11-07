Kate Middleton Gives Rare Glimpse of Her Natural Hair Texture

The Princess of Wales went casual for her relaxing autumn day.

InstagramIn the photos, the 44-year-old wears a navy blue turtleneck sweater, an earthy barn coat, and jeans. She accessorized with her sapphire-diamond engagement ring and dangling diamond earrings.

Middleton wore light makeup and mascara, and her hair fell in loose waves, offering a rare glimpse of her natural texture. The royal often wears her hair pulled back or in a voluminous, relatively straight blowout. Hello! Middleton announced she was battling cancer in March 2024 and that she was in remission in January 2025.

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“We were incredibly honored and excited to welcome Her Royal Highness to our beautiful little field in Kew,” the nonprofit wrote. Adding, “Her longstanding interest in the relationship between nature, prevention, and well-being reflects an important conversation about how we support healthier, happier lives. ”released during Mental Health Awareness Week in 2025, “It is through nature that we can fully understand the true interconnectedness of all things, the importance of balance and the importance of renewal and resilience.

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” Continuing, “Connecting to nature helps us to experience a deeper sense of ourselves, the world around us, and each other. ” Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2025, waving at thousands of her supporters. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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