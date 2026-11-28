Princess Kate Middleton maintains a strict household schedule where her children perform daily chores like making beds and washing dishes, aiming to provide a grounded upbringing despite their royal status.

Andersen explained that Middleton wants her children to develop a sense of normalcy despite their royal upbringing. The author of the biographydescribed how the princess uses ordinary household responsibilities to teach her children practical lessons.

“When it comes to household chores, Kate is extremely organized,” Andersen said. “She wants to impart her ingrained sense of normalcy to the children by having them do all their own chores. ”Middleton shares domestic responsibilities with her husband, Prince William. BY: MEGA Andersen said Middleton prepares a schedule and displays it in the kitchen, assigning different household tasks to the children.

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Their routine reportedly includes making their beds every morning, preparing their own breakfasts and cleaning up after themselves.