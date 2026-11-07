Kate Middleton Dresses Down for Appearance at Mental Health-Focused Charity

At an outdoors event, a casually dressed Kate Middleton discussed how nature helps her mental health.

's wife joined the team at Dose of Nature, a charity that “prescribes” time spent outdoors to help improve mental health, telling staff members and volunteers that connecting with nature is a “healing” experience for her.

The future queen dressed down for the occasion, wrapping up warm in what looked to be a Barbour jacket and a pair of jeans. She left her hair to flow in waves and accessorized with her trademark “big blue” At Pensford Field, where Dose of Nature has a site near Kew, the Princess of Wales met the charity's founder, Dr. Alison Greenwood, and clinical lead, Dr. Georgina Gould, as well as volunteer nature guide Tom, who told Catherine that support from Dose of Nature had made him more confident and resilient.

Also read Kate Middleton Gives Rare Glimpse of Her Natural Hair Texture

In a candid interview with BBC Radio 1, Prince William recounted his journey of emotional awareness and confronting trauma in an effort to change the tides of Britain's mental health crisis.

“Our journey has been very very different, but it’s so wonderful to hear how your nature connection and how it’s been so healing for you, and I felt the same,” Catherine said to him.

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“The fact that you’re able to provide that to so many other people in this community; that sense of purpose and meaning, and belonging, through that experience, I think is something that has got the longevity and the sustainability of feeling like, almost without knowing what’s to come, without having the control in your life of knowing what the future might hold, the fact that you feel that you can cope with things, because you feel that interconnection, I think that makes it holistic in a very true essence,” she added.

, she wrote: “By spending time in nature or being creative, we can nurture the very skills and emotions that cannot be digitised: awareness, empathy, humility, and above all, love. ” The future queen has been working with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood on a project to “support the healthy development of babies and young children,” as she explained in“In this tech-driven, digital age, spending time outdoors has never been more important,” the Princess said.

“This project is about how nature, creativity, and relationships can best support the healthy development of babies and young children,” she continued. “My hope is that through this practical, nature-based research, we can build supportive environments that help make nature more accessible, benefiting babies, young children, and their families across the UK. ” The Princess of Wales has spent many years dedicated to early childhood research, working hard advising the Foundation, even during her cancer treatment.

This May, she visited the University of East London’s Institute for the Science of Early Years and Youth to see how the University’s researchers use state-of-the-art wearables and brain recording techniques to study how the diverse early living environments and relationships experienced by babies influence early stress—both in the child themselves and their parents and caregivers.

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