Kate Middleton Dons Bespoke Patrick McDowell at Order of the Garter

The Princess of Wales also honored her 15th anniversary with Prince William, donning the same earrings she wore on their wedding day.

for Monday’s Order of the Garter Service celebrating the most senior order of chivalry at Windsor Castle in England.

‘ bespoke ensemble by the British designer included an off-white, satin coat dress with short lapels and padded buttons down the front. The garment hugged her midsection in before fluttering out over her hips. Lined with a subtle floral embroidery, the fabric was woven by Stephen Walters and Sons in Suffolk. Underneath, Middleton layered a stark white tulle skirt, adding a touch of volume to the bottom of the slim silhouette.

Middleton accented the long-form dress with a matching ivory, wide-brimmed sun hat with a thick ribbon wrapped around the head. The oversize headwear shaded her face, shielding her dark brows over her taupe smoky eye, lightly blushed cheeks and the pop of pink on her lips. With her hair tied in a twisted half-up, half-down style, Middleton’s dangly earrings were put on full display.

The pear-shaped diamonds, embellished with oak leaf handles, appeared to be the customearrings that her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, gifted her on her wedding day in 2011. Pulling them out of her jewelry vault was Middleton’s way of honoring her husband, Prince William, on their 15th anniversary. The elegant ensemble was finished with a matching clutch and pointed-toe pumps — a Middleton signature.

White heels, specifically, have been a favorite in her wardrobe as of late, with Middleton seemingly joining the “white-hot” shoe trend on Saturday.. Classified as the Gianvito 105 design, the handmade Italian shoes gave her Catherine Walker Lafayette Coatdress a pithy touch with their sleek 105mm stiletto heel. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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