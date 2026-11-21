Kate Middleton is starring in Heal, a documentary about her doing the National Three Peaks Challenge and reflecting on her life as a cancer survivor.

Elin Hilderbrand’s ’28 Summers’ & ‘The Rumor’ Series Adaptations In Works At 20th Television With ‘Five Star Weekend’ EPs & ‘Perfect Couple’ Creatorin the U.S. on November 30, follows the Princess of Wales as she undertakes the National Three Peaks Challenge and reflects on her life as a cancer survivor.

In June, Middleton completed the National Three Peaks Challenge, climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours to support The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. She had a crew filming her for the documentary, the existence of which had not been revealed until now.

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Rachel Brosnahan-Led ‘Presumed Innocent’ Sets Season 2 Release Date, Unveils First Photos Of Matthew Rhys, Courtney B. Vance & More, set against the backdrop of the challenge, Middleton reflects on her cancer experience alongside others who have faced major health issues, discussing the impact serious illness can have on the afflicted person and those around them as well as places and experiences that can help in the healing process while exploring life beyond diagnosis and recovery. You can watch a trailer below.

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It features Middleton’s brother James, who accompanied her on a climb, and her husband, Prince William, and children George, Charlotte and Louis embracing her at the end of the challenge. In the U.S., the documentary will run at 8:00 p.m. on NBC and 11:30 p.m. on Bravo on November 30, streaming on Peacock next day. In the UK, it will air on BBC at 6:15 p.m. GMT on November 29.

Additionally,is set for release via NBCUniversal on Channel 9 in Australia on December 1 and CTV in Canada on December 7. This is Middleton’s first time headlining a documentary. Prince William has done it a couple of times, tackling subjects he is passionate about with projects such as‘Sunrise On The Reaping’ Eyeing $110M-Plus Domestic Bow