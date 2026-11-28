In her new documentary, Britain’s Princess of Wales reveals what gave her comfort during “the darkest of times” as she received cancer treatment in a “stark and alien” hospital room.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, is revealing she endured “scary” and “dark” moments during her cancer treatment, and the simple gesture that made her feel better, in her new documentary.in 2024, without publicly sharing the type of cancer she was dealing with.

The following year, she said she completed treatment and is now in remission. In “Heal: A Princess of Wales Special,” the former Kate Middleton describes what it was like to be in a hospital and the comfort of having someone there to support her.

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“When you’re on your hospital bed and it is so clinical around you — you haven’t got fresh air, no greenery around you. It’s very stark and alien and stripped back. The darkness was a really scary, disorientating experience. I think I was sort of in and out of consciousness.