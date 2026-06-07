Kate Middleton crosses paths with ex-boyfriend at wedding of Princess Anne’s son

Middleton and Finch dated while attending St. Andrews in 2001.

Middleton and Prince William attended the nuptials in the Cotswolds side-by-side in support of Phillips, who is the Prince of Wales’ cousin. The Princess of Wales, 44, donned a beige boucle-knit Roland Mouret frock with a stylish matching hat and heels for the outing, while William wore a traditional morning suit.

Finch — who arrived with his wife, Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs — also wore a traditional suit. Lady Natasha wore a blue floral dress. Alongside William and Kate, other royals to attend the ceremony included Phillips’ sister Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall, as well as King Charles, Queen Camilla, and Princess Anne.

Phillips’ nuptials — his second following his divorce from from Autumn Kelly in 2021 after 12 years of marriage — took place at All Saints Church in the village of Kemble.donned a sheer mini dress, Finch “was reportedly her casual boyfriend and a tall, dark and handsome aspiring lawyer in his fourth year at St Andrews” at the time. , “It’s not something I’ll ever talk about. It’s between Kate and me and was a long time ago.

” The Prince and Princess of Wales proceeded to date for nearly a decade before becoming engaged in October 2010. They went on to marry in a lavish royal ceremony at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 — with Finch in attendance.

“It’s between Kate and me and was a long time ago,” Finch once said of the college romance with Kate.in a sweet social media post in April, sharing a casual photo of the family lying on the grass and taking in some sun. Finch, meanwhile, married Lady Natasha back in 2013. They welcomed daughters Georgia Finch in 2015, Cienna Finch in 2017, and India Finch in 2020.

Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com"It's between Kate and me and was a long time ago," Finch once said of the college romance with Kate.





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