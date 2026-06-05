Kate Middleton comforts young mom finishing cancer treatment in tearful moment

Kate greeted the couple’s baby and said, “Isn’t Mummy brave?”

Kate Middleton shared an emotional moment with a fellow mom celebrating the end of her cancer treatment during a royal engagement on Thursday.in January 2025, met Claire Lorente, 30, on the final day of her breast cancer treatment while visiting The Christie cancer center in Manchester , England.

As they spoke, Kate kept a reassuring hand on Lorente’s arm and asked how long she had been undergoing treatment. Calling it an “amazing day” after a “tough” journey, the princess listened as a tearful Lorente explained that she had been receiving treatment for nearly six months and still had surgery ahead.

The mother of three also acknowledged the toll cancer takes on loved ones, turning to Lorente’s partner and saying, “I know it’s just as hard for families and loved ones. ”“I know how hard it was for the children and my parents,” Kate continued.

“You go through it with them. ”As Lorente prepared to ring the ceremonial bell marking the completion of her treatment, Kate stepped back to give her the spotlight. Kate embraced Lorente and told her, “Well done you! ” as she marked the final day of her breast cancer treatment.

She then smiled and applauded as an emotional Lorente rang the bell, a moment that often symbolizes the end of a cancer patient’s treatment journey. Kate visited The Christie to learn more about the center’s free support services, which help cancer patients and their families cope with the emotional and physical challenges of treatment. The outing marked another cancer-focused engagement for the princess as she gradually returns to public duties following her own treatment.

The event was notable because it marked the first time Kate and Charles publicly supported a cancer-related cause together since both disclosed their diagnoses in 2024.last month on Kate’s recovery from her cancer battle following her recent solo trip to Italy — the first overseas trip since her diagnosis.

“I’m so proud — incredibly proud,” the Prince of Wales said in an interview with “Heart Breakfast” hosts Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden. “She’s been amazing,” he added of his wife. “She’s been through so much over the past couple of years, particularly. And she’d been looking forward to the Italian trip a lot, so I’m really glad it went really well.

”The princess comforted Lorente’s family, saying she understood how difficult cancer is for loved ones. Kate embraced Lorente and told her, “Well done you! ” as she marked the final day of her breast cancer treatment.





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