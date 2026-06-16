Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana in Powder Blue at Trooping the Colour 2025

The Princess of Wales made a poignant fashion tribute to her late mother-in-law during the annual Trooping the Colour parade, wearing an outfit reminiscent of Princess Diana's 1980s look and a pearl bracelet that once belonged to Diana. Her daughter Princess Charlotte echoed the style with a matching bracelet.

Trooping the Colour, the annual parade celebrating the British monarch's official birthday, drew thousands of spectators to central London on Saturday. The event saw senior members of the royal family gather for a procession down The Mall, culminating in a balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace.

Among the most anticipated arrivals was Catherine, Princess of Wales, who attended with her three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The family traveled in an open-top carriage, waving to the crowds under a clear sky. The day marked a significant public outing for the Princess of Wales, who has maintained a relatively low profile in recent months.

Her appearance was met with cheers and camera flashes as she showcased a timeless ensemble that subtly referenced one of the most iconic royal fashion moments in history. Catherine wore a powder blue coat dress by Catherine Walker, a designer she has favored for years. The coat featured a structured silhouette with gold buttons and a fitted waist, paired with a matching hat by Philip Treacy.

The ensemble bore a striking resemblance to an outfit worn by Princess Diana at the same event in the 1980s. Diana, the late mother of Catherine's husband Prince William, had worn a similar powder blue coat and hat, making Catherine's choice a heartfelt tribute. To complete the look, Catherine chose a three-strand pearl bracelet by Nigel Milne that once belonged to Diana. The sentimental piece was a standout detail, symbolizing a connection between the two royals.

Pearl jewelry has long been a staple of royal attire, often associated with elegance and tradition. Catherine's bracelet featured small freshwater pearls arranged in three delicate strands, catching the sunlight as she waved. The bracelet was originally part of Diana's personal collection, and Catherine has worn it on several occasions, including state banquets and family portraits. Princess Charlotte, Catherine's eight-year-old daughter, mirrored her mother's refined style in an ivory dress and flat shoes from Pretty Ballerinas.

Charlotte wore her hair in a half-updo and accessorized with a delicate three-strand pearl bracelet that closely resembled Catherine's. This bracelet, a piece from the brand's children's line, created a visual link between mother and daughter, emphasizing continuity within the royal family. Charlotte's poised demeanor during the carriage ride and on the balcony drew praise from royal watchers, who noted her growing confidence in public appearances.

The matching bracelets were a subtle yet powerful statement, suggesting that the next generation of royals is being raised with an appreciation for tradition and family heritage. The Trooping the Colour event itself is steeped in military tradition, with regiments of the British Army displaying their colors. This year, the parade featured over 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians, marching from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade.

King Charles III, along with Queen Camilla, Prince William, and other senior royals, participated in the festivities. The royal family's presence on the Buckingham Palace balcony is a highlight, with crowds cheering as the monarch waves. This year's balcony appearance included the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, as well as the King and Queen and other family members.

The event also serves as a moment for the public to show support for the monarchy, with many attendees wearing patriotic colors and waving Union Jack flags. Catherine's tribute to Princess Diana was widely discussed on social media and in fashion circles. Many commentators noted the intentional nod to the past, describing it as a respectful homage that also reinforced Catherine's own evolving style.

The choice of pearl jewelry, in particular, was seen as poignant, as pearls were a favorite of Diana's and have become a signature for Catherine. By wearing Diana's bracelet, Catherine not only honored her late mother-in-law but also strengthened the narrative of family legacy. The day's events, from the carriage procession to the balcony appearance, were covered extensively by international media, with photographers capturing every detail of the royal family's outfits and interactions.

Beyond the fashion, the event underscored the continuity of the British monarchy. Trooping the Colour has been celebrated for over 260 years, and each year brings new traditions and memories. For the public, seeing the royal family together, particularly the younger generation, reinforces a sense of stability and tradition. Catherine and William's children have grown up in the public eye, and their appearances at such events are eagerly anticipated.

Princess Charlotte's matching bracelet with her mother was a charming detail that resonated with many parents, who appreciate the bonding through shared accessories. As the royal family continues to evolve, moments like these remind observers of the enduring appeal of pageantry and family bonds. In sum, Trooping the Colour 2025 will be remembered for Catherine's heartfelt tribute to Princess Diana, the elegant coordination between mother and daughter, and the seamless blend of tradition and modernity.

The event once again captured the world's attention, showcasing the British monarchy at its most ceremonial and personal





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