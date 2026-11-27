New BBC One documentary Heal reveals Princess of Wales's close relationship with brother James Middleton, noting sister Pippa's absence from recent royal events and film.

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton shares intimate details of her cancer journey and recovery in the new documentary Heal, premiering on BBC One. The hour-long special features extensive footage from the Three Peaks Challenge, an event she undertook to raise funds for the Royal Marsden Cancer Hospital. Her younger brother, James Middleton, accompanied her throughout the physical ordeal, providing crucial emotional support during the walk.

Documentary Highlights Kate and James Sibling Bond

The film centers on the strong connection between the Princess of Wales and James Middleton, showcasing their heartfelt conversations as they navigated the challenge in June. Viewers see the siblings supporting each other as they face the mortality issues stemming from Kate's treatment. A key scene features a joyful photograph of the 44-year-old Princess alongside her parents, Carole and Mike Middleton, her husband Prince William, and their three children: Prince George, age 13, Princess Charlotte, age 11, and Prince Louis, age 8.

Also read Princess of Wales Named Patron of The Christie Cancer Center in Manchester Following Remission

Notable Absence of Sister Pippa Matthews in Film

Despite the emphasis on family unity, Pippa Matthews, the Princess's sister, is completely absent from the documentary footage. She has not appeared at an official function with her sister since the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in 2024. Their last public photograph together was taken in July 2024 at the Wimbledon men's singles final, where Pippa attended with then nine-year-old Princess Charlotte.

Both sisters attended the Wimbledon tournament this year but on separate days. Kate visited the grounds on July 2, 11, and 12, sitting in the Royal Box with her mother Carole and brother James for the women's final, and attending the men's final with Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte. Meanwhile, Pippa attended on July 6 with her mother, a day Kate spent visiting a children's hospital in central London.

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Shifting Royal Dynamics and Family Roles

The documentary underscores a visible shift in the Middleton siblings' dynamics, particularly following the Princess of Wales's health crisis. James Middleton, 39, has been a constant presence throughout her treatment and recovery, mirroring the support she provided when he underwent cognitive behavioral therapy for depression seven years ago. A source close to the Middleton family describes James as a pillar of strength for Catherine, noting his calm and capable nature.

The source explained that James has gained confidence and inner strength since becoming a husband and father. His practical and down-to-earth demeanor has allowed him to integrate seamlessly into the royal orbit. This bond was further highlighted by his attendance at Kate's carol service last December, whereas Pippa traveled to Abu Dhabi with her husband, hedge fund manager James Matthews, to watch the Grand Prix.

Business Ventures and Royal Connections

James Middleton continues to build his public profile through his business ventures and charitable work. His dog-food company, James & Ella, has partnered with the King's Highgrove Estate to sell a co-branded range of freeze-dried venison treats priced at £4.95. All proceeds from these sales will be donated to the King's Foundation. The initiative reflects his ongoing efforts to maintain a grounded presence while engaging with high-profile royal entities.

Reports indicate that the late Queen Elizabeth also held a soft spot for James Middleton, appreciating his humble character. Family sources note that despite occasional disorganization, such as arriving late to engagements, his self-reliance and dedication to family appealed to the royal family's values. This stands in contrast to Pippa Matthews, who moved into different social circles following her marriage into a wealthy family, creating a divergence in lifestyles between the two sisters.