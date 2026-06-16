Kate Martin Reflects on Being Cut by Golden State Valkyries

Former Iowa standout Kate Martin reflects on being released by the Golden State Valkyries and her new chapter with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Golden State Valkyries ' Kate Martin (20) looks towards the court in the second quarter during a preseason game against the Seattle Storm at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif.

, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. The former Iowa standout said the wound from being released by the Valkyries hasn't fully healed. It's still pretty fresh. I don't know if it's something you fully get over, Martin said after the Sparks' shootaround on Monday.

Martin added that she's committed to her new chapter in LA and loves her Sparks teammates, but the pull of what she built in the Bay hasn't loosened its grip. And after standing inside Chase Center for the first time since she was cut, she wasn't sure it ever would. It's a big part of my life, and I think as professional athletes you're just supposed to move on and not show emotion or let things affect you, Martin said.

But I mean these girls are really important to me, and this organization was really important to me. I don't know if it's ever just going to be a chapter that I fully close, but I am where my feet are. I'm going to be where my feet are, and I love it in LA and I love these girls. I love this team and organization.

It's just a cool thing to be back and to see my friends. After a solid season with the Valkyries, Martin went into training camp as one of the favorites to make the roster. In Golden State's lone preseason game against the Seattle Storm, Martin started and hit two 3-pointers in the 23 minutes she played.

But a day before the season opened, the Valkyries announced that starting center Iliana Rupert was pregnant and would likely miss the rest of the season. Though Martin was slated to make the team, even when her contract wasn't guaranteed, the Valkyries opted to add more depth in the front court and at point guard. That meant cutting Martin in favor of second-year point guard Kaitlyn Chen and 6-foot-2 forward Laeticia Amihere. It was very emotional, a lot of heartache.

Kate was our family member and someone we cared about deeply. And we still do care deeply about Kate, Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase said after the team waived Martin. With that said, it was obviously very hard because we are trying to construct the best team but for us, it has been a lot of emotions. Martin's second game with the Sparks saw her score 11 points, hitting 3-for-6 shots from the 3-point line.

She's been a much-needed hustle player for the Sparks, something the team has lacked with star players such as Kelsey Plum, Nneka Ogwumike and Dearica Hamby taking much of the scoring load. I'm just doing the best that I can with what I've been given, I think I've always been very confident in who I am and what I bring to the table, Martin said. I think the Sparks see that, and I appreciate that.

The Sparks arrived in the Bay Area on Sunday, giving Martin a chance to see her old Valkyries teammates. Point guard Veronica Burton said some of the Valkyries took Martin out to dinner to catch up with their former teammate. Burton said she is excited to see what the crowd's reaction will be when Martin returns and complimented her former teammate for helping build the culture the Valkyries have today. She was just a player that stays ready.

A player that whatever the team needs, she's willing to do, Burton told the Bay Area News Group on Monday. And that was really big for us. She was just someone that brings people together. I think she embodied that.

Golden State Valkyries' Kate Martin takes questions during their media day at the Sephora Performance Center in Oakland, Calif. , on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.





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Kate Martin Golden State Valkyries Los Angeles Sparks Natalie Nakase Veronica Burton

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