Nicole Richie's daughter Kate Madden has signed with The Lions Management. She recently appeared in a Balenciaga campaign, marking a significant step in her fashion career at age 18.

Kate Madden, the eighteen-year-old daughter of Nicole Richie and Joel Madden, has officially entered the professional modeling industry by signing a significant contract with The Lions Management. The New York City-based agency represents some of the most prominent faces in fashion, marking a major milestone for the teen who recently graduated from high school. This development positions Madden as the latest prominent child of celebrities to pursue a high-profile career in the entertainment and fashion sectors.

Kate Madden Signs Contract With The Lions Management

The Lions Management confirmed the signing of Madden, who expressed her enthusiasm for beginning this new chapter of her life in a statement provided to WWD. Madden stated that modeling has long been a dream of hers, and joining the agency allows her to explore her passion for fashion in a professional capacity. She emphasized that fashion serves as a primary method for her self-expression and noted her excitement to learn, grow, and meet new people within the industry. The agency will now handle her professional bookings and career direction as she transitions from an enthusiast to a working model.

Also read Nicole Richie’s daughter Kate Madden makes modeling debut — with a nostalgic connection to mom

Kate Madden Balenciaga Campaign Appearance

Already making waves in the industry, Madden appeared in a recent campaign for Balenciaga, which was created to celebrate the twenty-fifth anniversary of the brand's iconic Le City bag. The campaign featured shots taken on the streets of Los Angeles, showcasing Madden in a sleeveless black dress paired with edgy black boots. In the images, her long, dark hair cascaded past her shoulders as she held a vibrant yellow bag from the luxury label. Her mother, Nicole Richie, also participated in the campaign, posing in similar snaps that highlighted the brand's aesthetic. Madden shared these images on her Instagram page, where they received widespread support from fans and followers.

Joel Madden And Nicole Richie Fashion Influence

Madden's sense of style is heavily influenced by her parents, both of whom are well-known for their fashion choices. In a recent interview with W Magazine, Madden explained that her father, Joel Madden, primarily wears black, a color she also loves and frequently incorporates into her wardrobe. She also draws inspiration from her mother's style from earlier in Richie's career. Madden mentioned that she often borrows clothes from Richie, a practice she describes as mutually beneficial since Richie occasionally borrows items from her as well. The couple reportedly encourages Madden to wear what she wants and to be herself, supporting her unique approach to fashion.

Advertisement

Madden Makeup Skills Surprise Nicole Richie

Beyond modeling, Madden has demonstrated significant skill in makeup application, a talent that has reportedly surpassed her mother's abilities. In a recent article in People magazine, Nicole Richie admitted that Madden is "a whole different animal" when it comes to makeup. Richie noted that she is not very good at doing her own makeup and occasionally relies on Madden to apply it for her at home. Richie praised Madden's ability to execute a precise cat-eye, highlighting the teen's technical proficiency in beauty. This skill set adds another dimension to Madden's profile as she expands her presence in the fashion world.

Identity Change And Family Context

Madden recently underwent a personal transformation, both visually and in terms of her name. Earlier this year, on her eighteenth birthday, she revealed a new look by dyeing her hair from honey blonde to jet black. She also announced that she would go by her middle name, Kate, rather than her first name, Harlow. Nicole Richie confirmed this change in a January interview with People, stating that Madden has her whole life ahead of her and that the name suits her. The family also includes a seventeen-year-old son, Sparrow Madden, making Kate the eldest child of Nicole Richie and Joel Madden, who were married in two thousand and ten.

Next Steps For Kate Madden Career

With her contract signed and her first major campaign secured, Madden is poised to take on more projects with The Lions Management. She has indicated that she is looking forward to seeing where her journey takes her and is eager to explore new opportunities in fashion. As she continues to build her portfolio and gain experience, all eyes will be on how she navigates the competitive landscape of high-end modeling. Her ability to blend her parents' fashion sensibilities with her own unique style will likely be a key factor in her future success in the industry.