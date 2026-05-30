Kate Lawyer and Alex Sibley: Big Brother stars make headlines

This news article highlights the recent activities of two former Big Brother housemates, Kate Lawyer and Alex Sibley. Kate Lawyer showcased her incredible figure in a skimpy bikini while enjoying a yacht trip in Ibiza. Meanwhile, Alex Sibley made an unlikely pivot into politics by winning a council seat for Reform in the local election. The article also mentions the unfortunate circumstances surrounding Alex Sibley's career after a tragic event involving a car accident.

Kate Lawyer showcased her incredible figure as she slipped into a skimpy bikini amid a sun-soaked yacht trip in Ibiza on Saturday. The Big Brother winner, 46, looked nothing short of sensational in the tiny two piece as she enjoyed a packet of crisps while dancing and topping up her tan.

Kate's swimwear boasted a triangular top and matching bottoms which she wore with shades while slicking back her wet locks following a swim. She captioned the fun post: 'Thought I was depressed. Turns out I just needed readly salted lays and a boat trip in Ibiza'. Kate shared a further look at the outing where she was joined by five five-year-old daughter Noa and pals.

However Noa, who Kate shares with husband Martin Bojtos, did not enjoy the lavish outing at first and could be seen hiding her face, before 'comforting hugs' thankfully cheered her up. Kate also enjoyed a spot of paddle boarding. It comes after Kate's fellow Big Brother housemate Alex Sibley made an unlikely pivot into the world of politics, after winning a council seat for Reform in the local election earlier this month.

The reality star, 47, who famously appeared on the Channel 4 reality show in 2002, finishing in third place. Alex took a noticeable break from the spotlight after butcher Kurt Lange, 63, was killed when he ran in front of his BMW in Essex. The case was dropped in 2006 due to insufficient evidence.

But last month, Alex announced on Instagram that he was standing as a candidate for Nigel Farage's Reform party, campaigning for a council seat for Emerson Park in Havering. On Friday it was revealed Alex had won a seat with 1,255 votes, alongside fellow Reform candidate David Johnson.

Reform won the majority vote in Havering, making the council the first in London to be controlled by the party, replacing the local Residents Association, which had held a minority control since 2022. Alex shared his position as a candidate last month, writing on Instagram: 'It's Official. 7th May 2026.

'With a combined age of 126 years old and no degree from Oxford or Cambridge in Politics, we are Emerson Park candidates for Havering and Reform UK.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kate Lawyer Alex Sibley Big Brother Politics Council Seat Reform Emerson Park Havering Channel 4 Paddle Boarding Yacht Trip Ibiza Depression Readly Salted Lays Boat Trip Big Brother Winner Triangular Top Matching Bottoms Shades Slicking Back Her Wet Locks Packet Of Crisps Dancing Toping Up Her Tan Five Five-Year-Old Daughter Noa Pals Unlikely Pivot Council Seat For Reform Local Election Reform Party Nigel Farage Emerson Park In Havering Havering First In London Reform UK Combined Age Of 126 Years Old No Degree From Oxford Or Cambridge In Politics Candidates For Havering And Reform UK Emerson Park Candidates Reform UK Candidates For Havering And Reform UK Emerson Park Candidates Reform UK Candidates For Havering And Reform UK Emerson Park Candidates Reform UK

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