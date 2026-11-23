TV presenter Kate Lawler mourns the loss of her close friend Allegra Bambi Haines, who died by suicide at age 45. Lawler shares tribute and support details.

Television presenter Kate Lawler has publicly shared her profound grief following the tragic death of her closest friend, Allegra Bambi Haines, who died by suicide at the age of 45. The 46-year-old broadcaster broke her silence on Monday by announcing the loss on her Instagram page, revealing that she has been struggling to come to terms with the reality of the situation.

Lawler Receives Tragic Phone Call From Friend

Lawler explained that the heartbreaking news arrived two weeks ago when she received what she described as the worst phone call of her life. At the time of the call, she was preparing to fly to Australia for work, a trip she had been forced to undertake just days after learning of her friend's passing. She admitted to her followers that she stopped herself from sharing the news sooner because the event felt like a nightmare from which they would all eventually wake up.

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Allegra Bambi Haines Career And Charity Work

Allegra Bambi Haines built a highly successful career as a celebrity talent booker, working on major hit shows such as Strictly and Big Brother. In addition to her professional achievements, she was a founding trustee of the UK trans+ charity Not A Phase. Her colleagues and friends remembered her as a person who brought laughter and joy wherever she went, noting that her soul was finally at peace after a period of visible pain.

Lawler Mourns Loss Of 23-Year Friendship

Lawler paid tribute to the 23-year friendship she shared with Haines, writing that there will never be anyone like Allegra in the world again. She expressed devastation that she did not see just how much pain her friend was in over the past few months. Lawler emphasized that Haines deserved to live and to be truly happy, having worked so hard to create the fabulous and successful life she enjoyed.

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Support For Family And Industry Tributes

The television presenter extended her shattered heart to Haines's parents, Jane and Dave, who cherished and supported her unconditionally. Fellow TV stars, including Ashley James, Ferne McCann, and Vogue Williams, paid tribute to Haines on a post shared by the charity Not A Phase. Danni Minogue also described the news as heartbreaking and devastating, reflecting the widespread shock within the entertainment industry.

Resources For Those Struggling With Mental Health

Lawler concluded her post by signposting her followers to suicide helplines, urging anyone feeling suicidal to remember that there is a version of them that will not hurt like this anymore. She encouraged people to stay and tell someone how they are feeling, providing contact details for Samaritans at 116 123 and Crisis Text Line at 741741. She reminded her audience that they are not alone and that trained counselors are ready to listen and support them.