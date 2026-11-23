TV presenter Kate Lawler shares heartbreaking tribute to friend Allegra Bambi Haines, who died by suicide at 45. Lawler details her grief and highlights Haines' career and charity work.

Television personality Kate Lawler has publicly shared her profound grief following the death of her close friend Allegra Bambi Haines, who died by suicide at the age of forty-five. The forty-six-year-old presenter announced the tragic news on Monday via her Instagram page, describing the moment as the worst phone call of her life.

Lawler Reveals Heartbreaking Details of Loss

Lawler explained that she received the devastating news two weeks prior but delayed sharing the announcement to process the shock. She described the period since as feeling like a nightmare, noting that she often expected Haines to simply send a voice message asking what she should wear for the weekend.

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The announcement was made just days after Lawler had to travel to Australia for work commitments. She revealed that the timing made her struggle even harder, as she was physically separated from her support network during the initial days of her mourning. The post featured a carousel of photographs documenting her twenty-three-year friendship with Haines.

Haines Career and Charity Contributions

Allegra Bambi Haines was a highly respected celebrity talent booker who contributed to major television productions including Strictly Come Dancing and Big Brother. Beyond her work in entertainment, she served as a founding trustee of Not A Phase, a UK-based charity dedicated to supporting transgender and non-binary youth.

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Lawler praised Haines as a one-of-a-kind individual who brought immense joy and laughter to those around her. She emphasized that Haines deserved to live and experience the happy, successful life she had worked so hard to build. The tribute highlighted Haines' bravery and her significant impact on the LGBTQ+ community through her charitable efforts.

Public Tributes and Family Support

Lawler expressed her shattered heart on behalf of Haines' parents, Jane and Dave, who loved and supported her unconditionally. Fellow TV personalities including Ashley James, Ferne McCann, Vogue Williams, and Danni Minogue also paid tribute to Haines on social media. Their messages described the news as devastating and celebrated Haines as a beautiful and amazing woman.

Lawler noted that Haines broke thousands of hearts more than she could have realized. She acknowledged that Haines was a treasured friend who lit up lives wherever she went. The collective outpouring of grief highlighted the widespread respect and affection held for Haines within the television industry.

Mental Health Resources and Future Steps

In her post, Lawler directed followers toward essential mental health resources, including the Samaritans and Crisis Text Line. She urged anyone feeling suicidal to seek help, reminding them that a version of their life exists without the current pain. Lawler concluded by promising to love Haines forever and to keep her memory alive through her continued advocacy and remembrance.