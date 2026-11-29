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Beatrice’s Husband Seemingly Sends Telling Message to Kate After His Wife Was Accused of Showing ‘Dislike’ Toward the Princess‘Exhausted’ Charles Reportedly ‘Much Sicker’ as Sources Reveal He’s Finally Ready to ‘Step Down’—He’s ‘Not Well’approached a group of children who were waiting for her, a young girl handed her a piece of paper, hoping for an autograph. Beatrice’s Husband Seemingly Sends Telling Message to Kate After His Wife Was Accused of Showing ‘Dislike’ Toward the Princess Kate Breaks Silence on ‘Pain’ of Cancer as Sources Share Her Heartbreaking Realization ‘None of Us Has Unlimited Time’ “I’m sorry, I can’t sign,” she said, but called Tendulkar over so he could give the girl an autograph.

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She, meanwhile, continued shaking hands and thanking the crowd. Royal protocols about autographs are strict, mainly because of fears that signatures could be used for forgery. A fan posted aof the moment to X and pointed out that this is something people should be made aware of before visits.