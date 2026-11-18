Iowa native Kate Huisman was diagnosed with stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma in 2013 after initial symptoms were dismissed. She now advocates for early medical checks.

Kate Huisman, an eighteen-year-old collegiate softball player from Iowa, received a life-altering stage two Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis in 2013 after months of dismissing critical health warning signs. The young athlete initially attributed persistent fatigue, shortness of breath, and a recurring neck lump to rigorous athletic training and minor illnesses rather than a serious medical condition.

Early Symptoms Dismissed as Athletic Exertion

Huisman reported that the initial indicators of her condition began appearing in May 2013, coinciding with her senior year of high school when she started playing competitive collegiate softball. She experienced unusual breathlessness during games and workouts, which she attributed to the physical demands of the sport. Medical professionals diagnosed her with exercise-induced asthma and prescribed an inhaler, failing to identify the underlying cause of her declining health.

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Concurrently, Huisman noticed a painless lump in her neck that would fluctuate in size. She assumed the swelling was a benign reaction to her body fighting off common infections. Other symptoms including night sweats, pale skin, and general fatigue were also present but were consistently rationalized away as normal responses to stress or temporary illness.

Urgent Care Visit Reveals Chest Mass

The turning point occurred in October 2013 when Huisman visited an urgent care facility complaining of a common cold. During the examination, the nurse practitioner noted the persistent lump in Huisman's neck was significantly larger than expected for a routine infection. The medical provider immediately ordered a chest X-ray to investigate the abnormal swelling.

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The imaging results revealed a substantial mass in Huisman's chest that extended upward toward her neck. This finding prompted immediate further testing which ultimately led to the diagnosis of stage two Hodgkin lymphoma. This form of cancer affects lymphocytes, the white blood cells that are essential components of the body's immune system.

Impact on Young Athletes and Health Advocacy

Receiving a cancer diagnosis at eighteen fundamentally altered Huisman's trajectory. She expressed deep disappointment at losing the opportunity to live a typical collegiate experience and pursue her passion for softball at the highest level. The diagnosis replaced her plans for adulthood and social freedom with a traumatic medical reality in a single visit.

Huisman is now a cancer survivor who uses her story to urge young people not to ignore persistent health issues. She advises individuals to seek second opinions and advocate for themselves if their symptoms do not resolve, emphasizing that age is not a shield against serious illness.

Lymph Node Swelling and Medical Awareness

Hodgkin lymphoma typically presents with painless swelling of the lymph nodes, particularly in the neck, armpits, or groin. Huisman's case highlights how early symptoms like unexplained lumps and fatigue can be mistaken for minor ailments. Her experience underscores the necessity of thorough medical evaluation when symptoms persist despite initial diagnoses or treatment plans.