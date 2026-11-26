Kate Hudson reveals exclusive behind the scenes glimpses of the Running Point cast, including co-stars Justin Theroux and David Stassen, enjoying parties and filming on set.

Hollywood actress Kate Hudson has unveiled a captivating collection of behind-the-scenes images from the production of her latest Netflix series, Running Point. The 47-year-old star shared the exclusive content on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse into the vibrant camaraderie and glamorous lifestyle of the cast during the filming of the show.

Running Point Cast On Set Revelry

In a carousel of photographs posted under the ironic caption 'working hard', Hudson showcased her off-duty moments alongside her Running Point co-stars. The images capture the cast engaging in lively parties and casual smoking breaks, highlighting the close-knit atmosphere that has developed among the ensemble during the production process.

Also read Florida Gators Eye Experienced Running Backs Amid Jadan Baugh NFL Draft Projections

Hudson posed in a black strapless bra and high-waisted cut-out pants, striking a sultry figure while leaning against a mirror. She was joined by fellow actors who were laughing and holding up phones to record video clips of the ongoing dinner party, creating a snapshot of their leisure time away from the cameras.

Co Stars David Stassen And Ike Barinholtz Featured

Netflix comedy creator David Stassen, 49, was prominently featured in the snaps, joking with his peers while filming the group. Also present was actor Ike Barinholtz, 49, who portrays Hudson's on-screen cousin, Benny Bradzackis, in the popular series. The two actors were seen interacting naturally, underscoring the relaxed dynamic on set.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another image captured a wellness day scenario, with Hudson wearing a white robe on a sofa while her on-screen brothers, Justin Theroux, 55, and Scott MacArthur, 47, wore face masks and enjoyed beers. The scene contrasts the professional demands of the role with the informal, humorous interactions that define the cast's relationship.

Running Point Inspired By Jeanie Buss Basketball Life

The series, which debuted on Netflix in February 2025, is directly inspired by the real-life experiences of Los Angeles Lakers controlling owner and president, Jeanie Buss. Hudson plays the role of Isla Gordon, a woman who steps into the presidency of a professional basketball team after her brother undergoes rehab for drug addiction.

Justin Theroux stars as Cam Gordon, the brother who leaves the position, while Scott MacArthur plays Ness, a former basketball player and general manager. Drew Tanner appears as Sandy, the third brother serving as Chief Financial Officer for the family-run Los Angeles Waves franchise.

Upcoming Casino Episode And Cast Dynamics

Hudson hinted at future plot developments by sharing photos from a casino set, suggesting an upcoming episode will take place in that environment. The actress, dressed in a red lace gown with an open back, was pictured at slot machines alongside Theroux, showcasing the high-stakes entertainment elements woven into the narrative.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking on US talk show LIVE, Hudson described her time working with the crew as 'an absolute blast', emphasizing the fun and laughter that permeated the set. She expressed her excitement about the series, noting that the show captured the essence of her character's journey to prove her worth in a male-dominated industry.