Kate Hudson Glows at 'Running Point' Premiere, Reflecting on Wildfires

Kate Hudson attended the Los Angeles premiere of her new Netflix comedy, 'Running Point,' in a stunning satin gown. The actress also shared her gratitude for the first responders and neighbors who fought the recent wildfires that impacted her community.

Kate Hudson made a dazzling appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of her new Netflix comedy, Running Point. The 45-year-old actress turned heads in a risqué champagne-colored satin gown, featuring a plunging neckline and daring thigh-high splits. The intricate Roberto Cavalli creation accentuated her cleavage and showcased her timeless elegance. Hudson accessorized with a simple silver necklace adorned with a pink diamond, keeping her makeup natural and radiant.

Joining her on the red carpet was her fiancé, musician Danny Fujikawa, 38. The couple, who recently weathered the devastating wildfires that ravaged parts of Los Angeles in January, looked smitten as they shared a kiss on their red carpet date night. Hudson revealed that Fujikawa had chosen to stay behind and help combat the blazes, while she evacuated with their family. The premiere also saw appearances from Running Point's cocreators Mindy Kaling and Ike Barinholtz, along with costars Brenda Song, Jay Ellis, and Max Greenfield. Hudson took to Instagram to express gratitude for the first responders and neighbors, including her own fiancé, who risked their safety to protect their community during the wildfires. She shared a poignant message about the resilience of the human spirit and the importance of supporting one another during times of adversity. Hudson, who shares daughter Rani Rose with Fujikawa, also has two sons, Ryder and Bingham, from previous relationships





