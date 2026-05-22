Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson Present Ryder's Graduation

Kate Hudson and her ex-husband Chris Robinson presented a united front of parental pride as their son Ryder graduated New York University (NYU) this week. Ryder, 22, reportedly studied both acting and music, echoing the careers pursued by his movie star mother and his father, the lead singer of the Black Crowes.

Kate Hudson and her ex-husband Chris Robinson presented a united front of parental pride as their son Ryder graduated New York University (NYU) this week.

Ryder, 22, reportedly studied both acting and music, echoing the careers pursued by his movie star mother and his father, the lead singer of the Black Crowes. He posed flanked by both his parents in a heartwarming photo outside Radio City Music Hall, where NYU's Tisch School of the Arts held its graduate ceremony.

Clad in cap and gown, Ryder was also joined by his siblings - his brother Bingham, 14, and sister Rani, seven, via his mother, and his sister Cheyenne, 16, via his father. Hudson welcomed Bingham with her ex-boyfriend Matt Bellamy of Muse fame and brought Rani into the world with her current musician paramour Danny Fujikawa.

Meanwhile Robinson shares Cheyenne with Allison Bridges, the third of his four wives and the one who immediately succeeded Hudson. Clad in cap and gown, Ryder was also joined by his siblings - his brother Bingham, 14, and sister Rani, seven, via his mother, and his sister Cheyenne, 16, via his father.

Ryder was surrounded by loved ones in the photos his mother posted, including his maternal grandparents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. Although Hudson's biological father is singer Bill Hudson, Russell has been with Hawn for four decades and is the man Hudson refers to as 'Pa.

' Read More How Tom Hanks' son Chet became the 'black sheep' of the family after abuse claims, racism allegations and teenage drug use - as troubled nepo baby reveals he's living in a trailer park. Hawn and Russell were pictured with Ryder and Hudson in a photo the latter included in her new Instagram album, which she captioned: 'My college graduate!!!!!!

' Fujikawa, whom Hudson has been involved with for nearly a decade, was also featured in the post in a snap of him cradling their daughter. Rani could be glimpsed in a heartwarming image that showed her helping her mother with her makeup as the pair of them got ready for the ceremony. A quarter-century ago, Hudson and Robinson moved in with each other just a week into their whirlwind romance and then got married on New Year's Eve 2000.

Hudson the 'nepo baby' had shot to Hollywood prominence in her own right just three months earlier in Almost Famous, while Robinson at that stage was over a decade into his rock stardom as frontman of the Black Crowes. Not three years after their wedding, which was performed by a shaman from the Ute tribe, Hudson offered a glimpse into their tempestuous relationship.

Ryder was surrounded by loved ones in the photos his mother posted, including his maternal grandparents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. Danny Fujikawa, whom Hudson has been involved with for nearly a decade, was also featured in the post in a snap of him cradling their daughter. Rani could be glimpsed in a heartwarming image that showed her helping her mother with her makeup as the pair of them got ready for the ceremony.

Ryder, 22, reportedly studied both acting and music, echoing the careers pursued by his movie star mother and his father, the lead singer of the Black Crowes.

'In the beginning we were so volatile,' she confessed to People in 2003. 'We were so in love and passionate, and then we would just hate each other and throw stuff around, and then we would travel to Paris for a week. ' Their son's birth the following year caused Hudson to reflect: 'We’re sharing something so gigantic now. I think it’s the best we’ve ever felt being together.

' The couple separated in 2006 and finalized their divorce in 2007, but Hudson retained an amicable relationship with him as they brought up their son. 'When I met Chris it was like nothing else; I had no question that I was going to have a kid with him,' she told the Times Online in 2009. 'Every rule went out the window.

' Hudson reflected on the bond that she and Robinson have as Ryder's parents, saying: 'Whoever he ends up with, whoever I end up with, we’ll always be together.





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Kate Hudson Chris Robinson Ryder New York University (NYU) Tisch School Of The Arts Radio City Music Hall Black Crowes Hudson's Biological Father Russell Hudson's Relationship With Robinson Hudson's Reflection On Their Bond As Ryder's P

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