Kate Garraway deletes joke about boyfriend Liam Halligan's redundancy after he announces Daily Telegraph departure

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway deleted a social media post joking about her boyfriend Liam Halligan's job loss from the Daily Telegraph.

Kate Garraway has deleted a social media post that made light of her boyfriend Liam Halligan's recent redundancy, following the shock announcement that he is leaving the Daily Telegraph after a quarter of a century. The Good Morning Britain presenter initially reposted Halligan's departure news with a winking emoji and a cheeky remark asking if he could still afford her. However, the broadcaster removed the comment shortly after it went public, signaling a shift from humor to support amidst the professional setback.

The Economist and journalist, who is fifty-seven years old, officially announced the end of his long-standing role on Saturday. He expressed deep disappointment regarding the decision to scrap his Economic Agenda column, a position he held full-time since two thousand and three. Halligan highlighted the significance of the role, noting that sustaining the weekly column for twenty-five years was a source of immense pride for him and his family.

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Halligan emphasized his background as the first person in his family to attend university while discussing the impact of the news. He confirmed that he would continue co-hosting a podcast with writer Allison Pearson for the publication, subject to the terms of his notice period. The economist did not specify the reasons for the dismissal, stating that judgments on the quality of his columns belonged to others.

Garraway, who is fifty-nine years old, faced scrutiny for the initial humor in her post, particularly given her own past financial challenges. The broadcaster previously managed debts totaling eight hundred thousand pounds while caring for her late husband, Derek Draper. Critics noted the contrast between her previous struggles and her lighthearted comment regarding her current partner's sudden job loss, with some calling for more sensitivity.

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The couple, who have been dating since April, have known each other for twenty years. Their relationship has drawn attention from the public, with some online commentators reacting negatively to the pairing. An insider close to the pair noted that Halligan remains supportive of Garraway and is not deterred by negative online chatter. The source described the couple as great friends who are enjoying their time together despite external pressures.

Halligan recently described a definite spark with Garraway, noting that they share much in common despite working in different sectors of the media. The pair have been seen supporting each other at various public events, including the Duchenne Dash charity cycle ride in May. Halligan, who is a father of three, has also performed with his band in his hometown of Saffron Walden while Garraway supported him.

Rumors of the romance began circulating in March when the couple was spotted together at a pub in Essex. Their relationship continues to develop, with Halligan expressing surprise at the level of showbiz interest in their budding romance. The Daily Mail contacted representatives for Garraway regarding the deleted post, but no further official comment was provided at the time of the report.