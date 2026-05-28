Kate Ferdinand, the former TOWIE star, showed off her fit physique in a family workout with her husband Rio and their kids in Dubai. The family worked out together, with Kate and Rio showing off their competitive sides as they worked out in tandem. The family workout comes as they adjusted back into life in the UAE after having returned to Dubai after fleeing earlier this year.

Kate Ferdinand shows off her fit physique in a family workout with husband Rio and their kids in Dubai . The former TOWIE star, 34, gave a glimpse of the children she shares with the former footballer, 47, as they worked up a sweat together.

As a couple with a love of fitness, Kate and Rio also showed off their competitive sides as they worked out in tandem. Meanwhile, little Cree and Shae got in on the action, with the youngsters joining in with the battle ropes and light weights, while they also cheered on the others.

The family workout comes as they adjusted back into life in the UAE after having returned to Dubai after fleeing earlier this year in what Kate branded as a 'nervous system reset'. Rio and Kate made the decision to leave after 'scary' Iranian drone attacks began in the UAE and they had been forced to shelter in their basement.

They left the city for their holiday home in Portugal, before returning to London for work and family commitments and then jetting to the Maldives for a holiday. Last month the pair returned 'home' to Dubai to their ultra-modern 12,700 square foot home which boasts a sprawling garden and a pool.

The ex-England defender also put his lavish £10.5m mansion in Orpington, Kent up for sale in April in a move that appears to signal he has quit the UK for good. While Lorenz was away in Hong Kong, the rest of the family got stuck into an outdoor workout, with little Cree and Shae stealing the show in a sweet video shared to Instagram.

Kate looked incredible as she teamed her sports bra with matching shorts and trainers, with the star seen doing press ups and pumping her arms using the battle ropes. She also teamed up with step-daughter Tia, with the pair seen running, doing chest presses and weighted lunges side-by-side. The girls were seen working hard during dumbbell exercises.

Young Cree showed off his muscles while Tate proved he was following in his father's footsteps as he showed off his strength and fitness during the session, with the young footballer being shown support by his loved ones. Rio struck a pose with his 'not so mini me'. Kate's Instagram posts showed a rare glimpse of her children. The pundit relocated to the tax-free emirate in August, revealing he wanted a 'new journey' with influencer wife Kate and their children.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Kate enjoyed some well-needed downtime with husband Rio and their family in Dubai after the heartbreaking death of her dog Ronnie. As Rio prepares to fly to the United States for the World Cup, the former Manchester United star shared a gallery of snaps with his family as he made the most of his time with them before his lengthy stint away.

In the post, Rio shared snaps of himself relaxing with his two oldest sons, before one with his daughter Tia after she'd been gifted a huge bouquet and balloons to celebrate her 15th birthday. Rio also shared a glamorous snap of Kate, who enjoyed a refreshing drink while basking in the sun.

He also gave a glimpse of his glitzy lifestyle in the world of football as he enjoyed a chat with Cristiano Ronaldo after his triumph in the Saudi Pro League





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