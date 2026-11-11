Kate Ferdinand Discusses Step‑Mother Challenges on Podcast

Former TOWIE star Kate Ferdinand shares her struggles as a step‑mother, revealing tensions with her husband Rio's children and how they cope with emotions on her podcast Blended.

In the latest episode of her podcast Blended, former TOWIE star Kate Ferdinand opened up about the difficulties she faces in her role as a step‑mother. The 35‑year‑old revealed that she worries her husband Rio Ferdinand's children may not fully accept her and that these anxieties often surface during family disputes.

Podcast Highlights Stepmother Struggles

During the conversation, Kate said she often feels uncertain about how to handle her stepchildren's reactions. She explained that the children sometimes do not listen to her, making her feel alienated. The host, Priscilla Kessie, reminded Kate that the children trust her enough to share their emotions, which can help ease the tension.

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When the topic shifted to parenting styles, Rio's approach left Kate uneasy. Rio discussed how he encourages his children to challenge authority by asking them why they cry after a refusal. Kate, on the other hand, encourages emotional expression, and the differing philosophies became a frequent source of conflict between the couple.

Former Children Share Their Perspective

Tate Ferdinand, who is 18, disclosed that he once attempted to sabotage his father's relationship with Kate out of loyalty to his late mother, Rebecca. He admitted fabricating stories about Kate's encounters with men to justify his resentment. Kate and Tate revisited the incident, noting how he openly expressed that he had briefly harboured negative feelings toward her.

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Lorenz Ferdinand, 20, and Tia Ferdinand, 15, also confront the complex dynamics within the blended family. The episode illuminated how misunderstandings, such as a misinterpreted birthday gift delivery, led to accusations of Kate "meeting random men" on the driveway. These rumors sparked further mistrust and increased the pressure Kate feels to maintain harmony.

Impact on Family and Future Steps

The family now works to rebuild trust after past misunderstandings. Kate emphasized that it is essential for all parents to keep present and not let negative feelings dominate. She also noted the importance of encouraging the children to express emotion and trust their mother's intentions.

Looking ahead, the Ferdinand family plans to continue addressing their communication gaps through family sessions. Kate intends to sustain an open dialogue on Blended, hoping other families who experience similar tensions will benefit from her candid conversation.