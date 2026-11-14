Kate & Camilla’s ‘Explosive’ Feud Takes Unexpected Turn After ‘Incredibly Frail’ Charles Cancer Update— ‘Worried Sick’

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But now, there’s a new development in their “to take things easier and focus on his health.

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“Kate and Camilla don’t always see eye-to-eye, but when it comes to Charles, they’re absolutely on the same page,” a source explained. “They’re both worried sick about how hard he’s pushing himself — especially with everything he’s been through with his health.

” Camilla Makes Bold Comment About Age After Report of ‘Incredibly Frail’ Charles’ Cancer Update—’A Long Time’ Kate Reveals the 1 Major Hospital Warning That Significantly Impacted Her Cancer Journey: ‘I Was Told…’ Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer in 2024, and he has continued to receive treatment. He stepped back from public duties when the cancer was first announced, but he’s since returned to his busy schedule.

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He was recently on a royal tour of the Caribbean, and seemed to lose his temper when caught in a rainstorm in Antigua and Barbuda.

“He’s burning the candle at both ends and it’s starting to show,” the source added. “People laughed about himon November 1, however Kate and Camilla both say it’s another sign that he’s under way too much pressure. ” Charles is reportedly trying to live up to the standards set by his mother, Queen Elizabeth. Pretty big shoes to fill.

“She had such an incredible work ethic right up until the end and Charles hates the idea of anyone thinking he’s not as strong as his mother was,” the insider said. “So he doesn’t feel like he can slow down.

” Related: Harry Officially Addresses ‘Broken Relationship’ with William & Charles After Report His Brother Gave Him 1 ‘Off-Limits’ Condition to Meet—’Scars Stick Around Forever’ Both Camilla and Kate understand that the king wouldn’t respond well to an intervention, so they’re trying a different tactic: “Instead, they’re doing what they can behind the scenes, encouraging him to rest and taking as much pressure off of him as they can,” the insider claimed.

“Kate and Camilla just want Charles to take better care of himself before he runs himself into the ground. ” This tracks with recent reports from royal expert Tom Sykes, who recently saw Charles up close during the monarch’s visit to Aberfan in Wales in October 2026.

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“I’m not sensationalising this. I’m not saying I think the king is about to drop down dead or anything like that. I have no reason to doubt my sources,” Sykes continued.

“But up close you can really, really see the toll that the treatment has taken on him. ” “He looks very small. He’s lost a great deal of weight. A lot of hair, a lot of flesh off his face, and he’s just covered in make-up.

Absolutely covered in make-up, and when you’re up close you can see it. ”‘Lonely’ Harry’s UK Move Faces New Questions After Sources Revealed the Real Reason He’s ‘Paranoid’— ‘Those Days Are Over’Lifestyle. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services.

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