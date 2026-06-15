Kate Blooms in Sustainable Silk at Windsor Castle's 2026 Order of the Garter

The Princess of Wales showcases a bespoke, eco‑friendly coat dress by Patrick McDowell during the 2026 Order of the Garter ceremony at Windsor Castle, blending tradition with sustainable fashion.

The Princess of Wales, Kate, graced the 2026 Order of the Garter ceremony at Windsor Castle with a wardrobe that blended tradition with modern sustainability.

In the quiet halls of St George's Chapel on Monday, she stood beside Prince William, the King, the Queen and other senior members of the Royal Family for the annual Service of the Most Noble Order of the Garter. Kate's choice was a custom coat dress from British designer Patrick McDowell, a garment she helped design in close collaboration with the designer after meeting him in May 2025 when she awarded him the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

The accolade was a nod to McDowell's commitment to eco‑friendly fashion, and their partnership was born of that same philosophy. The coat dress is a honey‑coloured, mid‑length piece that showcases McDowell's signature elegance. A classic lapel collar, a single‑breasted front and angular pockets create a clean silhouette while the fabric itself is a bespoke English rose silk damask woven exclusively for the Princess by Stephen Walters & Sons in Sudbury, Suffolk.

This mill is the oldest working silk mill in Britain and brought a heritage of craftsmanship to the gown. The gold‑tinted silk features a delicate rose motif, an homage to both British heritage and the designer's sustainable approach. McDowell explained in a press release that the garment was cut with precision to minimise waste and engineered so that it can be easily altered or repaired, allowing the piece to evolve rather than be replaced.

This method respects the material and encourages longevity, a core principle of sustainable fashion. Kate's ensemble was completed with a Jane Taylor wide‑brimmed hat and Gianvito Rossi court shoes, her brunette locks pulled into a half‑up, half‑down hairstyle that echoes her usual polished style. She wore sparkling Robinson & Pelham diamond drop earrings, and the look as a whole emphasized both regal grace and environmental responsibility.

Throughout the ceremony, she was seen greeting members of the Order, smiling at her husband, and curtseying to the King, all while embodying the dignified aura associated with the Service of the Garter. The royal procession from the castle to the chapel involved the traditional robes and plumed hats of the Order, accompanied by the Military Knights of Windsor, Heralds, and a detachment of The King's Body Guard of the Yeomen of the Guard.

Notable guests this year included former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair, former Conservative Party chairman Lord Patten, and former diplomat Baroness Amos, all of whom added to the event's sense of historical continuity and contemporary relevance. This carefully curated appearance by Kate not only highlights her sartorial taste but also underscores the royal family's increasing focus on sustainability and collaboration with forward‑thinking designers.

By marrying heritage fabrics with eco‑conscious production, the Princess of Wales demonstrates how tradition can evolve to meet the values of today while maintaining the dignity and symbolism inherent in the Order of the Garter ceremony





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