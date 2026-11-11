Kate Beckinsale's The Patient Sells to Buffalo 8 Distribution After Toronto Festival

Buffalo 8 Distribution acquired Kate Beckinsale's thriller The Patient at the Toronto festival market, with digital release set in less than one month.

The 2026 Toronto International Film Festival featured a crowded lineup of world premieres and new-audience debuts, but Kate Beckinsale's latest thriller, The Patient, also found a buyer at the festival's market. Buffalo 8 Distribution will release the film on digital platforms in less than one month, with Beckinsale taking on one of her most sinister roles yet.

Collider has been given an exclusive first look at the official trailer ahead of the release. The footage previews a psychological horror story set inside a less-than-above-board medical center, where the central character's identity is called into question from the first scene.

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How the Amnesia Thriller Unfolds

The Patient follows an amnesiac played by Ryan Phillippe, who wakes up partially paralyzed in a hospital after a horrific car accident. He has no memory of what happened, and the doctors tell him his name is Dean Morris, a name that does not feel right to him.

The man insists that he is actually a freelance nature photographer named Andrew Wright. The strange occurrences escalate from there, as the staff subjects him to a malevolent treatment plan while the truth about his identity begins to unravel.

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Beckinsale plays Dr. Rose, an inscrutable figure at the center of the story. In the trailer, Dr. Williams, played by David Cade, greets Mr. Morris as if the visit were a routine doctor's appointment, though his stay appears to be anything but ordinary.

Dr. Rose and the Hospital Mystery

Dr. Rose is set to lead the cognitive reconstruction process, and she is presented as a confident doctor with a twinge of venom in her words. She is dedicated to getting the patient back on his feet, as if nothing had happened to him.

Flashes of his past, his sessions with the staff, and a voice telling the man they are sorry for what they did to him suggest that more is going on than the treatment plan admits. The footage points toward a gap between the medical explanation and the patient's own memories.

The trailer builds to a furious attempt by the patient to escape. He claims he remembers everything beyond the crash and insists that the doctors are doing more harm to his head than the accident did.

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Release Timing and Market Reaction

Buffalo 8 Distribution is positioned to bring The Patient to digital audiences in less than one month after its festival market sale. The timing gives viewers a near-term way to watch the film after its Toronto debut.

The sale came during the festival's market, where Beckinsale's thriller stood out to a distributor looking for a title ready for home viewing. For Beckinsale, the film represents a darker turn, with the Underworld alum playing a character whose motives remain unclear until the final stretch of the story.

Viewers who follow the thriller will see Ryan Phillippe, who starred in Cruel Intentions, carry the story as the amnesiac at its core. Its digital launch is the next concrete step for the project after its Toronto festival run.