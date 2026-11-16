Kate and William Play Cricket in Mumbai Before Earthshot Awards

The Princess of Wales and Prince William played street cricket with Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai on Sunday, marking the start of a three-day tour ahead of the Earthshot Prize ceremony in India.

The Princess of Wales and Prince William kicked off their three-day tour of India with a spirited street cricket match in Mumbai on Sunday. The royal couple joined legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar for an impromptu game at the city's Ballard Estate, highlighting the unifying power of sport before the upcoming Earthshot Prize award ceremony.

Royal Couple Plays Cricket With Tendulkar

The Princess of Wales, aged 44, showcased her batting skills during the friendly match, which served as her first public engagement in the financial capital. She arrived with her husband, Prince William, who is set to receive the Earthshot Prize award the following day in the same city. The event brought together the future monarchs and one of India's most iconic sporting figures for a casual game of gully cricket in a closed residential street.

Also read Prince William and Kate Meet Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai Cricket Event

The atmosphere was vibrant and carnival-like, with drummers from the Swaranjali Band providing a lively soundtrack to the proceedings. Schoolchildren gathered in the streets to catch a glimpse of the visitors, hoping for autographs and selfies alongside their sporting hero. The Princess thanked the local students for their enthusiasm, noting how wonderful it was to be back in the city for their first engagement.

High Fashion Meets Street Cricket

Despite the athletic nature of the event, the Princess of Wales maintained her signature immaculate wardrobe standards. She wore a new pistachio-green Veronica Beard jacket paired with white, slim-fit trousers from Alexander McQueen. Her ensemble was completed by two-toned slingback flats from Camilla Elphick and a set of green amethyst pendants and earrings from Kiki McDonough, which were valued at £5,700.

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Prince William also adhered to the dress code while respecting local craftsmanship, wearing a KARDO handwoven cotton waistcoat made by artisans in Bengal. He appeared relaxed and unbothered by the prospect of potential domestic criticism after taking a wicket against his wife, raising his hands in triumph when the Princess was caught behind. The Prince admitted he was seeking batting tips from Tendulkar before stepping up to the makeshift wicket.

Metro Ride And Inclusive Workforce Push

Following the cricket match, the couple traveled on the Mumbai Metro's newest line, where they engaged with women working as train drivers. The Princess of Wales carried a special edition DeMellier Hudson bag made from sustainable SurpRice material, aligning with the environmental themes of the upcoming Earthshot Prize. The ride offered a platform to discuss the Metro's initiatives toward building an inclusive workforce and modernizing public transport infrastructure.

The Princess later changed into a flowing cobalt dress from Roksanda Ilinčić MBE for subsequent engagements, a garment previously worn to the Wimbledon finals last summer. Her ability to shift from sporty attire to elegant evening wear demonstrated her versatility as a member of the Royal Family. The couple's itinerary is carefully structured to balance high-profile diplomatic events with community-focused interactions.

Tendulkar Praises Royal Tour And Earthshot

Sachin Tendulkar, who also played cricket with the couple during their 2016 visit to Mumbai, expressed his admiration for their performance and their commitment to global causes. He told British media that he was impressed by both the Princess of Wales and Prince William, particularly praising the Earthshot movement for its environmental impact. The legend noted that Prince William seemed genuinely interested in learning the nuances of the game.

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The Princess of Wales also fared well at the crease, connecting with a slow delivery to the cheers of the onlookers. Although she was eventually bowled by a looping delivery from her husband, her participation highlighted the cultural connection between the United Kingdom and India through sport. The tour is designed to strengthen bilateral ties and promote sustainable development initiatives across the region.

What Comes Next In India Itinerary

The three-day visit concludes with the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, where Prince William will honor environmental leaders from around the globe. Kensington Palace stated that the cricket match was scheduled specifically to 'highlight the power of sport to bring people together' at the start of their visit. The event serves as a precursor to the more formal award night, which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday evening.

As the tour progresses, the couple is expected to engage with various stakeholders in the environmental and technological sectors. The initial reception, marked by warm crowds and enthusiastic welcomes, suggests a positive trajectory for the remainder of their journey. The combination of cultural activities, such as the street cricket match, and formal engagements underscores the multifaceted nature of the royal visit.