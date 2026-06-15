Kate and Sophie's Elegant Outfits at Trooping the Colour

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh delivered two elegant yet contrasting looks at Trooping the Colour, perfectly suited to the warm June weather.

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh delivered two elegant yet contrasting looks at Trooping the Colour. Kate's powder blue coatdress by Catherine Walker was a summery take on classic royal style, while Sophie's cream Roland Mouret dress was an understated choice for a formal daytime occasion.

Both outfits were perfectly suited to the warm June weather. The Princess of Wales' outfit had a subtle link to royal history, as Catherine Walker originally designed a near-identical look for Diana, Princess of Wales, in the 1980s. The look has been recreated for less on the high street, with options from Lavish Alice, Coast, and Phase Eight.

The Duchess of Edinburgh's outfit featured a classic collar, short sleeves, and a flattering fit-and-flare silhouette, paired with a structured top-handle bag and delicate diamond jewellery. The overall look was light, polished, and seasonally appropriate. The Duchess of Edinburgh's outfit can also be recreated for less on the high street, with options from Reiss, Ghost, and Karen Millen. The two women's outfits were a highlight of the royal calendar, showcasing their fashion reputations and commitment to sustainable dressing





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Princess Of Wales Duchess Of Edinburgh Trooping The Colour Fashion Sustainable Dressing

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