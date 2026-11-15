Katapult Holdings Reports Net Loss Despite $1B Revenue Post-Merger

Katapult Holdings reports $1 billion combined revenue and $753.9 million net income in Q3 2026 following the August merger, while identifying $30 million in annualized cost savings.

Katapult Holdings (NASDAQ:KPLT) reported a net loss of $28 million for the third quarter of 2026, marking its first financial results as a unified entity following the completed merger of Katapult, Aaron's, and Community Choice Financial Inc (CCFI). The transaction officially closed on August 11, 2026, creating a larger player in the consumer credit and lease-to-own sector with total combined revenue of approximately $1 billion for the quarter.

The net loss contrasted sharply with the company's top-line growth, driven by increased interest expenses and the complexities of its current capital structure. Chief Financial Officer Russell Falkenstein disclosed that reported adjusted EBITDA was $110 million, while on a combined basis, adjusted EBITDA would have been $132 million. This figure represents a 23% increase compared to prior periods, highlighting improved operational efficiency despite external economic headwinds.

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Falkenstein explained that the net income figure was notably lower than gross profit figures primarily due to a higher interest expense environment than in previous years. The company ended the quarter with $1.95 billion in total debt, with approximately two-thirds of the balance consisting of asset-backed funding and $261 million in cash and equivalents. Net leverage stood at about 3.5 times as of the end of the quarter, calculated against trailing 12-month combined adjusted EBITDA.

Management identified $30 million in annualized cost synergies to date, achieved through organizational efficiencies and real estate consolidation. These savings are largely attributed to consolidating three distinct groups into a single team and moving several channels in-house to reduce reliance on expensive agency fees. The company has also consolidated its human resources functions, with expectations for a single, streamlined system to be operational by January 1, 2027.

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Falkenstein addressed the complexity of the current capital structure, noting that the debt sits in 18 separate credit facilities across the different businesses. He described this as more complexity than is necessary for optimal operations and a significant cost driver. To address this, the company plans to refinance the $110 million legacy Katapult revolving credit facility prior to its December 4 maturity date.

The firm stated that every 100 basis points reduction in the cost of debt yields roughly $20 million in annual pretax cash flow. Management indicated that they are hard at work simplifying the debt structure and lowering interest expense, with expectations to make significant progress in 2027. This strategic focus is centered on optimizing the proprietary data set for underwriting, which now utilizes 65 million consumer records to inform risk-based pricing models.

Additionally, the company is utilizing artificial intelligence tools to build a unified technology platform for all three legacy businesses. This initiative aims to lower information technology costs and improve data integration. The company serves a combined customer base of more than 2.1 million active users across its two primary segments: Consumer Finance and Lease-to-Own & Retail.

The Consumer Finance segment generated $448.8 million in revenue, up 1%, as finance receivable revenue growth offset a 2% decline in credit service fees. Operating income for this segment reached $78.3 million, up 5%, with a margin of 17.5% driven by lower personnel costs. The total receivables for Consumer Finance were $1 billion at the end of the quarter, compared to $991.6 million in the prior year, serving 1.04 million unique active customers.

In the Lease-to-Own and Retail segment, revenue was $557 million on a combined basis, reflecting a 3% decline as customers prioritized essential goods over home furnishings. However, this segment saw its operating income rise to $53.4 million, with a margin of 9.6% that expanded 400 basis points. The number of unique active customers in this segment grew to 1.08 million.

E-commerce has emerged as a significant growth driver for traditional lease-to-own agreements, with appliances identified as the strongest product category. Chief Executive Officer Cory Miller stated that the virtual lease-to-own pipeline is growing, and the company's increased scale has restarted conversations with major merchant partners. Currently, 2,000 locations are offering the digital lease-to-own solution.

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Miller noted that customers are dealing with persistent inflation, higher fuel prices, and other budget pressures, leading them to prioritize essentials and trade down to lower-priced items. The company supports its digital platform with approximately 150,000 monthly active app users and a 60% repeat customer rate, demonstrating strong engagement despite the challenging macroeconomic environment.

Looking ahead, Katapult Holdings provided cautious guidance for the fourth quarter based on management's view of consumer spending. The company expects revenue between $975 million and $1.025 billion. Operating income is projected to be between $105 million and $120 million, reflecting seasonal patterns and the upfront recording of credit provisions typically associated with holiday lending.

Falkenstein warned that the fourth quarter is typically the lightest, accounting for roughly 20% of annual adjusted EBITDA due to these upfront provisions. The first quarter historically accounts for the largest share at roughly 30%, driven by tax refunds. The company remains focused on protecting margin rather than chasing volume as it navigates the holiday season.

The integration process has allowed the company to leverage data from all three legacy brands to improve approval rates and pricing. Cross-brand referrals are now live, supporting an expanded reach and deeper customer relationships. This data advantage is central to the company's strategy for lowering underwriting and acquisition costs while driving incremental revenue growth.

As Katapult Holdings moves forward, the focus remains on executing the integration plan while maintaining continuity in each business unit. The management team believes that the strategic value of the combination is greater than the sum of its parts, offering opportunities for meaningful cost and revenue synergies over time. The company aims to become a technology and data-driven finance platform for nonprime consumers.