Netflix premieres the Kasumi Yasuda manga anime adaptation this week, produced by Sunrise and Shaft, with 12 episodes and a Tempalay opening theme.

Netflix is set to premiere a new anime adaptation of Kasumi Yasuda's original manga this week, and the production has already released its official opening theme to help build interest ahead of the debut. The series is a joint collaboration between Sunrise and Shaft, two of the largest anime studios in the industry, and it is positioned as a darker post-apocalyptic science fiction thriller.

The anime is designed to close out the year with a tense, science fiction story. Its arrival comes at a time when horror anime has had a weaker year overall, and the adaptation is expected to appeal to fans looking for a thriller with a strong speculative premise.

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Kasumi Yasuda Adaptation Premieres With Full 12-Episode Release

The Netflix release will run for 12 episodes, and every episode will be available to watch at the time of release. Viewers will not have to wait week to week to see the full season, which makes the premiere a complete viewing experience from the start.

The series is based on Kasumi Yasuda's original manga and is produced as a joint effort between Sunrise and Shaft. Both studios are known for major anime productions, and their combined involvement signals a large-scale project rather than a small standalone release.

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The creditless opening theme, titled 'Shake! spit out', is performed by Tempalay and was released ahead of the anime's debut. The ending theme, titled 'Iki', is performed by Nowlu, giving the series a distinct musical identity from its first episode to its last.

Staff and Voice Cast Behind the Netflix Anime

Ryo Shimura serves as assistant director, Jin Tanaka handles series composition, Robert Sato provides the character designs, and Tatsuya Kato composes the music. This creative team shapes how the post-apocalyptic world and its characters are presented on screen.

The voice cast includes Koki Uchiyama as Toshiro Kamiya, Minako Kotobuki as Yomiko Horai, Junya Enoki as Akira Yatsuka, Aya Endo as Saeko Kanaeno, Kiyomitsu Mizuuchi as Jin Hiragishi, Shion Wakayama as Sumi Matsuno, Hiroshi Tsuchida as Ken Hikasa, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Nishi, Sayaka Senbongi as Meg Okumura, and Yumiko Kobayashi as Ivy.

For English-language audiences, Adam McArthur is cast as Toshiro and Olivia Liang as Yomiko. The majority of the English cast had not been confirmed at the time of the report, so further casting announcements may follow.

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Transfloration Concept Defines the Series' Post-Apocalyptic World

The anime introduces an idea known as Transfloration, in which dying people plant seeds within their bodies to produce more oxygen. The concept is central to the darker tone of the series and drives the story's unusual take on survival in a damaged world.

The report notes that horror anime has had a weaker year in general despite some standout releases. This series could help bridge that gap because of its science fiction appeal, offering genre fans a different angle on fear and survival.

With the Netflix debut this week, viewers will be able to see for themselves how Transfloration and the rest of the story are developed across all 12 episodes.