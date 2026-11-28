Aleksanteri Kaskimaki’s goal in the third period put the St. Louis Blues ahead for good in a 5-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Friday afternoon. The goal came at 9:47 of the third period when Kaskimaki’s backhander from short range found the back of the net.

St. Louis Blues’ Connor McMichael looks to pass as Dallas Stars’ Miro Heiskanen defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, in St. Louis.

Aleksanteri Kaskimaki's goal in the third period put the St. Louis Blues ahead for good in a 5-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Friday afternoon. The goal came at 9:47 of the third period when Kaskimaki's backhander from short range found the back of the net. The Blues have won four consecutive home games and are 6-1-0 in their last seven home games. Jason Robertson scored two goals and an assist for the Stars.

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Roope Hintz added a goal and an assist. Dylan Holloway scored two goals including an empty netter. Philip Broberg and Robert Thomas also scored for St. Louis. Robertson scored at 1:06 of the third but the Blues tied it 3-3 on a power-play goal by Holloway at 6:18.